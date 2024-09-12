SOUTHAMPTON, England — A new era for England’s white-ball teams got off to a shaky start with a 28-run loss to Australia on Wednesday in the first of three T20 matches between the fierce cricket rivals. England's new white-ball era off to shaky start in loss to Australia in first T20 cricket match

Australia was put into bat and dismissed for 179 with three balls remaining — an under-par score at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton given the team smashed 86 off the powerplay and was 118-2 after 10 overs. Travis Head hit a 19-ball fifty in his knock of 59 to get the Australians off to a rapid start.

England, with a batting lineup missing injured captain Jos Buttler and including uncapped Jordan Cox and Jacob Bethell, stumbled to 52-4. After Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran threatened a fightback with a 54-run partnership for the fifth wicket, England lost three wickets in 10 balls to plunge to 113-7 and was eventually all out for 151 with four balls left.

The other matches in the T20 series are in Cardiff on Friday and Manchester on Sunday. Then comes a five-match ODI series between the teams, where Buttler — England's white-ball talisman — may return from his right calf injury that will cause him to miss the T20s.

With the 30-year-old Jamie Overton also selected for the first time, England's lineup included three uncapped players as well as a stand-in captain in Phil Salt. Australia's more-established team had too much for the hosts, with the 86-run opening partnership between Matthew Short and Head building an excellent platform.

Head crashed 30 runs off the first over bowled by Curran, who quickly disappeared from England attack.

It took the arrival of spinners Adil Rashid and Livingstone to slow the run-rate, and Australia started to quickly lose wickets — with the last eight departing for 61.

In the chase, the 23-year-old Cox was out for an unconvincing 17 off 12 balls and the 20-year-old Bethell managed only 2. Overton was also in the top seven of an inexperienced and fragile batting lineup, and made 15.

Australia's fielding was brilliant, with Tim David's catch — on the dive after turning round and running into the leg side — to remove Cox particularly standing out.

