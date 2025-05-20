Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Enough Rishabh Pant, just go and spend time away. Season is over'. LSG captain 'messing up some way or the other'

ByHT Sports Desk
May 20, 2025 05:42 PM IST

Former India selector Kris Srikkanth minced no words as he lambasted Rishabh Pant for his performances for LSG in the IPL 2025 season. 

Former India captain and selector Kris Srikkanth minced no words as he lambasted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant for his performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 27-year-old southpaw has failed to set the stage on fire, scoring just 135 runs in 12 matches at an average of below 13. His strike rate is also 100 and it is no surprise that Pant's poor form coincided with LSG being eliminated from the playoffs race.

Kris Srikkanth minced no words as he lambasted Rishabh Pant (AP)
Kris Srikkanth minced no words as he lambasted Rishabh Pant (AP)

Pant scored just seven runs against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Ekana on Monday. Pat Cummins and co-won the contest by six wickets as they quite easily chased down the target of more than 200. The left-hander was picked up for INR 27 crore in the auction; however, he has had a season to forget.

The LSG captain began his IPL 2025 season with a duck against Delhi Capitals. Over the course of 12 matches, he has gone past the fifty-run mark, just one. Srikkanth has now urged LSG to let Pant spend some time alone on the sidelines. He also reckons that the talented youngster is finding new ways of getting out.

“Unfortunately things are not going Rishabh Pant’s way,” Srikkanth said. “Even when captaining, be it bowling changes or field placements, he seems to be messing up in some form or the other. Things are not going his way. Even with the bat, he can just play freely and be bold, but he seems to be playing half-hearted shots with no clarity," said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

"Every game he is finding new ways to get dismissed. During my playing days, I used to invent ways to get dismissed, and Pant is doing worse than me. 30 years back I was like that, today he is finding new ways to get out — reverse-sweep, reverse-paddle, swinging wildly — all of it is happening," he added.

'LSG should say enough'

The former chairman of selectors also reckons that LSG management should now step in and ask Pant to spend some time on the sidelines. LSG was hampered by a plethora of injuries to their pacers. Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan were expected to rattle the opposition. However, their injuries dampened the franchise's plans.

 

"I just want him to be left alone…they should say enough, just go and spend some time away. The season is over," said Srikkanth.

"Whatever they are planning for the next season — they have to change the core and bring in bowlers — they don’t have any bowlers in this team," he added.

LSG are currently in the seventh spot in the points table. The franchise will next take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with CSK vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with CSK vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / 'Enough Rishabh Pant, just go and spend time away. Season is over'. LSG captain 'messing up some way or the other'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On