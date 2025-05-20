'Enough Rishabh Pant, just go and spend time away. Season is over'. LSG captain 'messing up some way or the other'

Former India captain and selector Kris Srikkanth minced no words as he lambasted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant for his performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 27-year-old southpaw has failed to set the stage on fire, scoring just 135 runs in 12 matches at an average of below 13. His strike rate is also 100 and it is no surprise that Pant's poor form coincided with LSG being eliminated from the playoffs race. Kris Srikkanth minced no words as he lambasted Rishabh Pant (AP)

Pant scored just seven runs against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Ekana on Monday. Pat Cummins and co-won the contest by six wickets as they quite easily chased down the target of more than 200. The left-hander was picked up for INR 27 crore in the auction; however, he has had a season to forget.

The LSG captain began his IPL 2025 season with a duck against Delhi Capitals. Over the course of 12 matches, he has gone past the fifty-run mark, just one. Srikkanth has now urged LSG to let Pant spend some time alone on the sidelines. He also reckons that the talented youngster is finding new ways of getting out.

“Unfortunately things are not going Rishabh Pant’s way,” Srikkanth said. “Even when captaining, be it bowling changes or field placements, he seems to be messing up in some form or the other. Things are not going his way. Even with the bat, he can just play freely and be bold, but he seems to be playing half-hearted shots with no clarity," said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

"Every game he is finding new ways to get dismissed. During my playing days, I used to invent ways to get dismissed, and Pant is doing worse than me. 30 years back I was like that, today he is finding new ways to get out — reverse-sweep, reverse-paddle, swinging wildly — all of it is happening," he added.

'LSG should say enough'

The former chairman of selectors also reckons that LSG management should now step in and ask Pant to spend some time on the sidelines. LSG was hampered by a plethora of injuries to their pacers. Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan were expected to rattle the opposition. However, their injuries dampened the franchise's plans.

"I just want him to be left alone…they should say enough, just go and spend some time away. The season is over," said Srikkanth.

"Whatever they are planning for the next season — they have to change the core and bring in bowlers — they don’t have any bowlers in this team," he added.

LSG are currently in the seventh spot in the points table. The franchise will next take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22.