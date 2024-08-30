‘Entire Pakistan has no problem with anyone else except Babar Azam…': Ramiz Raja discourages limitless criticism

With just 275 runs in his last seven Tests at an average of 21.15 and best of 41, it is safe to state that Babar Azam is going through one of the leanest patches of his international career. And it's not even about the last few matches or just one format. The problem with Babar is across formats. The Pakistan modern-day great who could not put a foot wrong till the first half of 2023 has suddenly been woefully short of runs of late. Pakistan's Babar Azam(AP)

In the last 12 months, Babar has aggregated 1335 runs in 37 matches across formats with just one century to his name at an average of 36.08, which is muchlower than his career average of 47.73.

It is also reflected in Pakistan's performance. They failed to reach the finals of the Asia Cup and the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup, and then they were knocked out from the group stage of the T20 World Cup after losing to the USA.

Last week, they suffered their first-ever Test defeat to Bangladesh, that too in home conditions. Babar scored 0 and 22 on a pitch where three batters smashed towering centuries, with two of them nearly getting double tons.

At a time when Babar Azam has been subjected to heavy trolling and criticism, former PCB chief Ramiz Raja urged him to "stay in the moment."

"It seems the entire nation does not have a problem with anything except the form of Babar Azam. Unfortunately, what happens is when you lose a match and you have not scored runs and if you are Babar Azam, then you become a headline - How did we lose? What did he do? What was his contribution? And then this is the era of social media. Anybody can criticize and ridicule anyone, this should be discouraged as much as possible," Ramiz said on his YouTube channel.

"Cricket is in our blood but don't know for how long if we continue to lose matches like this in Test cricket. Fan following increases with wins and fans identify themselves with success stories. Babar Azam has had a famous success story. There is no doubt that he has been a big player in all three formats," he said.

Ramiz Raja wants Babar Azam to stay away from social media

The former top-order batter advised Babar to stay away from social media and focus on his batting

"So what does he have to do? First, avoid social media. Second, stay in the moment. When you are not able to score runs, it becomes a mental game and you start second-guessing. So you start worrying and that worrisome look is evident on Babar's face. He is trying hard, so frustration will be there. What's important is how he is batting."

Ramiz said that in the last innings he played, he was bowled off an inside edge and it means that his "batting angles are not right".

"You lose your frame because you aren't spending much time on the crease. If you are playing forward, commit fully, if on the back foot, then use the crease. Practice hook and pull shots a lot, because then you focus on the ball a lot," he concluded.