e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Eoin Morgan has been outstanding for England in last 5 years: Trevor Bayliss

Eoin Morgan has been outstanding for England in last 5 years: Trevor Bayliss

Following a dreadful 2015 World Cup that saw them crash out of the group stage itself, the Three Lions turned their fortunes around in the next edition of the showpiece event and won their maiden title at the iconic Lord’s.

cricket Updated: May 27, 2020 14:21 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Eoin Morgan during the 2019 World Cup.
Eoin Morgan during the 2019 World Cup.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Former England coach Trevor Bayliss heaped praise on white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan and stated his contribution to England cricket, both as a batsman and a leader, has been immense in the last five years.

Following a dreadful 2015 World Cup that saw them crash out of the group stage itself, the Three Lions turned their fortunes around in the next edition of the showpiece event and won their maiden title at the iconic Lord’s.

Under the stewardship of Morgan, not only did they win their first-ever World Cup but also became the number one ODI side in the world.

“Morgs is a deep thinker. He has certainly got the player’s respect and as a coach, you definitely need that,” Bayliss told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Tuffers and Vaughan Show.

“What he did for the white-ball team over the last five years has been outstanding.”

Bayliss, who stood down as England coach in September last year, also recalled his team getting over the line against New Zealand in a thrilling finale.

The two team’s couldn’t be seperated in regulation time nor in the Super Over as boundary count helped England end their World Cup trophy drought.

New Zealand needed 2 runs off the last ball in the Super Over but Martin Guptill was run-out while completing the second at the striker’s end.

“I watch it every now and again. The hairs on the back of your neck still stand up when Jos Buttler takes the bails off. The feeling there was ecstasy,” Bayliss said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
PM Modi’s ‘Doklam team’ back in action to stand up to China in Ladakh
‘Are in big numbers, there will be difficulty’: Union minister on migrants
‘Are in big numbers, there will be difficulty’: Union minister on migrants
Rahul Gandhi speaks with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, assures support
Rahul Gandhi speaks with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, assures support
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Twitter calls out US President Donald Trump, he responds
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Dhoni said I’d bowl to Sachin in middle overs: How MSD turned IPL final
Cyclone Amphan, wind direction and other things to know about heatwave
Cyclone Amphan, wind direction and other things to know about heatwave
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
Covid-19: WHO warns 1st wave far from over, ICMR removes price cap on tests
trending topics
Maharashtra COVID-19 CasesDMRCCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyHappy birthday AbRamRahul GandhiBihar 10th ResultCovid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In