Home / Cricket / ‘Even bikes have a view’: Sakshi shares MS Dhoni’s massive bike collection - Watch

‘Even bikes have a view’: Sakshi shares MS Dhoni’s massive bike collection - Watch

“Even bikes have a view,” Sakshi captioned a photograph and tagged the location as “Dhoni Farm House Ring Road”. She then shared the video of the bike collection.

cricket Updated: Jan 20, 2020 15:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni’s love for bikes is no hidden secret
MS Dhoni’s love for bikes is no hidden secret(MS Dhoni/ Instagram)
         

Former India captain MS Dhoni is an automobile-aficionado and he keeps sharing his vast collection of cars and bikes on social media. On Monday, MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, shared pictures and videos of her husband’s bike collection on Instagram. “Even bikes have a view,” Sakshi captioned a photograph and tagged the location as “Dhoni Farm House Ring Road”. She then shared the video of the bike collection.

As soon as Sakshi posted the video in her Instagram stories, it was shared by many fans.

As per agency IANS, the 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is the owner of several high-end vehicles including Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra when it comes to four-wheelers.

As far as two-wheelers are concerned, Dhoni has some great additions which include Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa, and a Norton Vintage and several other bikes.

The former Indian captain has been on a sabbatical from cricket ever since India was knocked out of the 2019 World Cup. He has also been dropped from the BCCI’s list of centrally contracted players.

 

“Let me clarify that one of the top-most BCCI office-bearers spoke to MS and told him about how they are going about in the central contracts. He was clearly told that since he hasn’t played any game in the said period (September 2019 till date), he cannot be included for the time being,” the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“Let’s not get into who spoke. The fact is that a player of his stature needs to be told that he is not being awarded a central contract for the time being and it was done in an appropriate manner,” he said.

