'Even Sachin Tendulkar is batting great at 50': Ruturaj Gaikwad says MS Dhoni has 'many years to go' in IPL

Customary speculations around MS Dhoni's IPL retirement once again sparked off ahead of the 18th edition of the league when the former India captain was spotted in a T-shirt reading "One Last Time" in Morse code upon his arrival in Chennai last month for the pre-season camp. But Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad feels Dhoni has "many years to go" in the IPL.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chennai's season opener against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, Gaikwad based his notion on Dhoni, having watched Sachin Tendulkar roll back the years in the recently-concluded International Masters League, where the India legend played a crucial role in the team's title victory.

"So, definitely that always will be there. If you see now, even Sachin Tendulkar is batting as great as he is right now, even at the age of 50 [51]. So, I think there are still many years to go," he said.

"So, definitely, it inspires a lot of us, including myself, including everyone from the group. So, whatever he is doing at the age of 43, I think it is remarkable. It is really commendable. And definitely, he will be looking to contribute in the best way he can. But I mean, we have certain strengths that we have been following for the last two years. So, I think nothing much really changes, and hopefully, he will continue to deliver those crucial knocks for us," he added.

'Dhoni focussed on hitting as much as sixes as possible'

The former CSK captain had an impressive IPL 2024 amid concerns about his knee injury. Walking out at No. 8 or even below, he scored 161 runs at an astronomical strike rate of 220. One of the key features of his performance was that Dhoni struck a boundary every 2.7 balls, implying a minimum of twice an over. Gaikwad added that Dhoni's strategy remains the same for IPL 2025 as he shed light on his preparations in the build-up to the campaign opener.

"I think his training is very much limited to whatever he tries to achieve," Gaikwad said. "Or whatever his role would be in the IPL. So, it is pretty much very simple, focused on trying to hit as much as sixes as possible and trying to get the right swing, trying to be in the best shape. That is what I think initially he was trying to do. And then I never thought he was out of shape even on the first day. So, I think obviously he is special - he's done it for so many years."