'Every time he scores runs India invariably end up winning': Agarkar discusses Virat Kohli's role in upcoming T20 series

A lot is being made of Virat Kohli's poor returns in the recently-concluded India vs West Indies ODI series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He will be in the spotlight once again as the two teams now lock horns in a three-match T20I series, starting on February 16 and Ajit Agarkar believes his form will be crucial to India's success.

Kohli scored an appalling 26 runs in the three ODIs as the wait for his 71st international century continues. While speaking on Star Sports' show Game Plan, Agarkar maintained that Kohli's runs are crucial.

“I don’t think it will be any different to the batsmen, I think one of the top things about Virat Kohli, when he was captain was, that he didn’t let his form falter. His runs didn’t dry up with the extra pressure that can happen sometimes – that didn’t happen with him which was his greatness as a captain as well.

So, now that the captaincy pressure is off there might still be a role for him whether that’s to play a bit more aggressively or still bat the whole innings and the other guys bat around him and bat more aggressively. I think that’s for the team management to decide, but Virat Kohli’s runs are so crucial for India - every time he scores runs India invariably end up winning. So, his form is crucial to India’s success as well.”

While talking about the approach of the Indian team and whether it should change from the 50-over format,

“It’s a tough question to answer – perhaps they need more of change in one-day cricket, not so much in T20 cricket because they started a bit slow, Pakistan played well on the day, New Zealand played well against them. After that you could see when India has enough in the tank, perhaps If they started against a lesser team, who knows. But they will have to start quicker – Australia will be different conditions, so I don’t necessarily think they need a change in the approach, it’s the right personnel that they need to get in the top 6 in particular – can they find someone who can bowl for them in the top 6. Might hold the key as well.”