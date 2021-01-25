‘Everyone has been amazed’: Sangakarra lauds Root’s century against Sri Lanka, calls it ‘learning experience’ for others
England skipper Joe Root has been in a rich vein of form in the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka. After a scintillating double hundred in the opening game, Root continued his brilliance by hitting 186 in the second Test to lift his side from a spot of bother.
Following his promising batting show in both the Tests, former Sri Lankan captain Kumara Sangakkara showered praises on Root and said the way the English skipper has handled himself on day three of the second Test was ‘a great learning experience for everyone’.
“Outstanding. Everyone has been amazed at how easy he has made it look. Not just in this innings, which is probably an easier pitch at this stage, but also the first Test,” Sangakkara said on 'Sky Sports'.
“Magnificent gameplan, execution was clinical, the use of the sweep, the reverse sweep, the rotation of strike, the technique, the poise, the calmness, everything was incredible. It was brilliant to watch and to learn from,” he added.
Asked what he had learned from watching Root bat, Sangakkara said: "You can score runs but maybe not have that same poise or ease that Joe Root had.
“He has worked on it and read the situation and pitch and he was in total control. For me or anyone batting or a coach, the execution and way he handled himself all throughout the day was a great learning experience."
Root and Jos Buttler (55) stitched a 97-run stand, helping England register 344 in their first innings. The skipper faced 309 balls and was also struggling with a cramp before he was run out in the final over of the third day.
(With PTI inputs)
