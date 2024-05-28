 Ex-Australia Test cricketer Joe Burns will play for Italy in tribute to late brother | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ex-Australia Test cricketer Joe Burns will play for Italy in tribute to late brother

AFP |
May 28, 2024 09:16 PM IST

Former Australia Test opener Joe Burns said Tuesday he will represent Italy in their bid to reach the 2026 T20 World Cup in tribute to his late brother.

Former Australia Test opener Joe Burns said Tuesday he will represent Italy in their bid to reach the 2026 T20 World Cup in tribute to his late brother.

Joe Burns in action during a Test match(REUTERS)
Joe Burns in action during a Test match(REUTERS)

The 34-year-old, who has Italian heritage, will have 85 on his back for his new country -- the year of his brother's birth and the same number his sibling wore in local Australian cricket.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Burns, who lost his brother Dominic in February, played 23 Tests for Australia between 2014 and 2020.

"This isn't just a number and this isn't just a jersey," Burns wrote on Instagram, together with a picture of an Italian team top with the number 85 on it.

"This is for the people who I know will be looking down proudly from above."

Detailing his heartbreak at the death of his brother, Burns added: "While a part of my soul feels like it will always be missing, I know this shirt will carry on his spirit and give me strength."

Burns now looks set to feature for cricketing minnows Italy in sub-regional qualifiers on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

"The fields of Rome may be a long way from the Gabba, MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) or our front yard growing up," he wrote.

“But I feel like I'm coming home. Grazie.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more.Explore now !.

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates, and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Ex-Australia Test cricketer Joe Burns will play for Italy in tribute to late brother

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On