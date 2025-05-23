Ex-India cricketer threatens to walk out if KL Rahul mentioned in same sentence as Sachin Tendulkar: 'Are TVs shut?'

Besides both being opening batters, there's hardly anything in common between KL Rahul and Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar is an all-time legend of the game, having created some of the most mind-boggling batting records, which still stand the test of time. The first player ever to score an ODI double-century, 100 hundreds, most Test matches, most international runs – ODIs and Tests both – there will never be another Sachin Tendulkar. Quite possibly, the most complete batter to have ever braced the game of cricket. Perhaps, next only to the one and only Don Bradman. Should Sachin Tendulkar be compared to KL Rahul?(AFP)

Meanwhile, Rahul's international career, which is now in its 11th year, leaves a lot more to be desired. For someone who scored his maiden Test century in just his second match, let alone against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, that Rahul's Test figures read just 3257 runs from 58 matches is a big blow to the Rahul from 10 years ago. At 33, Rahul has yet to complete 100 matches in any of the three formats for India, when at a time, he could conquer the world, such was the magnitude of the talent he possessed.

How would you compare KL Rahul to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, considering all the points discussed? Former cricketer Atul Wassan has a clear answer – he'd walk off the set. During the Bails and Banter Show on OTT Play, Wassan was told that fans view Rahul’s current team as reminiscent of the 1990s Indian cricket squad, when Tendulkar’s dismissal would prompt viewers to switch off their TVs.

Dismissing the comparison, Wassan quipped, "If you talk about KL Rahul and Sachin Tendulkar in the same sentence, then I will go. TVs are getting shut down because KL Rahul is getting out? Who are these people?"

When the host clarified that these are supporters of Rahul’s team in the ongoing tournament, Wassan retorted that the team lacks a solid fanbase, and its followers seem indifferent to its losses.

Having said that, Wassan expressed admiration for Rahul as a batsman, describing him as a 'proper player'. Wassan praised Rahul's refined approach, noting, "He doesn't rely on brute strength but trusts his technique. When he maintains his form, shape, and technique, he can execute risky shots with confidence."

Sachin Tendulkar the captain

Reflecting on the 1983 World Cup, a defining moment in his career, Wassan fondly recalled sharing a room with the legendary captain Kapil Dev. He contrasted the captaincy styles of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar. Wassan highlighted how Ganguly's leadership was marked by a bold personality, elevating his own performance while steering the team with confidence. In contrast, Tendulkar's approach was different; as a captain, he focused on his individual growth as a player, setting an extraordinarily high standard for his teammates, almost expecting them to perform at a near-god level.