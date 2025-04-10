Ex Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed refutes retirement rumours, eyes possible comeback: ‘Maybe I’ll get another chance’

Sarfaraz Ahmed last played for Pakistan in December 2023, and since taking over as Team Director for the Quetta Gladiators, it has led to growing speculation that the former national team skipper has retired. Speaking ahead of the upcoming PSL 2025 season, Sarfaraz opened up on the speculation, and denied announcing his retirement. Sarfaraz Ahmed celebrates after scoring a fifty.(AP)

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, the former Pakistan captain said, “I haven’t announced my retirement yet.”

“When someone has played cricket all their life, it obviously hurts to stay away from the game. There comes a time when every player has to step away from cricket, but I try to make the most of whatever matches I get.”

‘Maybe I’ll get another chance': Sarfaraz Ahmed

Hinting at a possible comeback in the immediate future, Sarfaraz said, “I still keep some hope alive that maybe I’ll get another chance. I never said that I have to play for Pakistan — of course, it's every player’s dream to represent their country. I just want to perform well in whatever cricket I play and give my 100 percent.”

“When I feel the moment has arrived, I’ll say it myself — yes, my cricket is over now,” he added.

During his captaincy from 2016 to 2019, Pakistan won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, beating India in the final. He also led his country to the 2006 U-19 World Cup title, where they also defeated India in the final.

Sarfaraz was sacked as Pakistan captain ahead of their tour of Australia in October 2019, after their poor run of form. His captaincy stint saw Pakistan win 29 of their 37 matches and also reach the No. 1 position in T20I rankings. In ODIs, Pakistan won 28 out of 50 matches, losing 20, with a win rate of 58.33.

For Pakistan, he has appeared in 54 Tests, 117 ODIs and 61 T20Is, bagging 6164 runs across formats, and also hammering six tons and 32 half-centuries. Under his captaincy, Pakistan also won 11 consecutive T20I series, the most by any skipper from the country.