Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Excited to add some value to the team: Faf on joining Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025

ANI |
Nov 27, 2024 02:32 PM IST

Former South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis reflected on his recent move to Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season and said that he is excited to add value to the franchise.

New Delhi [India], : Former South Africa cricketer Faf du Plessis reflected on his recent move to Delhi Capitals ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025 season and said that he is excited to add value to the franchise.

Excited to add some value to the team: Faf on joining Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025
Excited to add some value to the team: Faf on joining Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2025

South African veteran Faf Du Plessis was roped in by Delhi Capitals at his base price of 2 crore at the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2025 mega-auction.

In a video shared on Delhi Capitals' social media handle, Faf Du Plessis said that he feels 'honoured and privileged' to take part in the cash-rich tournament again in the upcoming season.

"Always an honour and privilege to be a part of the IPL. I am super proud to once again be in the IPL and this time around with the Delhi Capitals. Excited to add some value to that team and I am looking forward to seeing you guys in March," Faf told in a video shared on DC's official social media handle.

https://x.com/DelhiCapitals/status/1861601190158705123

The 40-year-old was associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2022 onwards as a captain following stints with Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiant , which also included title wins with the Yellow Army.

For RCB, he scored 1,636 runs in 45 matches at an average of 38.04, with 15 half-centuries and strike rate of almost 147. With 10.950 runs in 393 T20 matches with six centuries and 76 fifties, he is a big name in T20 circuit.

The Delhi-based franchise retained all-rounder Axar Patel, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and right-hand batters Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel ahead of IPL 2025's mega auction.

In 2020, Delhi Capitals reached their first-ever final. However, in the last season, they narrowly missed the playoffs based on net run rate, with seven wins, seven losses, and a total of 14 points.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On