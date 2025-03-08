Ex-IND coach boosts Rohit and Co's morale ahead of CT final, claims 2019 WC account settled with NZ: ‘No need to peek…’

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar asserted that Rohit Sharma and Co. won't feel any pressure of the past when they face New Zealand in the final of the Champions Trophy. The Indian team has remained unbeaten in the tournament so far and assessed the Dubai pitches better than their opposition. However, the final will be a different ball game with an ICC title at stake, and both teams will be raring to prove their supremacy. India will enter the final as firm favourites as they have played all their matches in Dubai and also outclassed New Zealand in the group stage. India and New Zealand will lock horns in the big-ticket Champions Trophy final.(AP)

New Zealand have inflicted a few heartbreaks on Indian fans in the past when it comes to ICC events. The big one was during the 2019 World Cup semifinal when they beat Virat Kohli's team in a rain-affected clash.

However, Bangar asserted that India did settle the account of the 2019 WC defeat in the 2023 marquee event semi-final as Rohit and co will enter the field on Sunday with the perspective of focussing on the title.

"We had settled the account of the 2019 (World Cup semi-final) loss in the 2023 World Cup semi-final. So there are no accounts to be settled now. The scales are definitely tilted towards India. There is no need to peek into history because the Indian team's present is very bright and I see a good future as well," Bangar said on Star Sports.

‘Indian team needs to follow the basics’: Piyush Chawla

New Zealand, for their part, dominated the Pakistan leg of the Champions Trophy. They knocked out Pakistan and Bangladesh in the group games. They also turn up big in the semifinal and pummel South Africa to book a ticket to final in Dubai against India.

Meanwhile, 2011 World Cup-winning star Piyush Chawla said that the Men in Blue have covered all the bases and need to stick to the basics to get over the line in the big clash.

"When you have reached such a big stage after working so hard, you want to win the tournament. The Indian team's form is looking good. Whether we talk about batting or bowling, all bases are covered. I feel it shouldn't be that difficult if the Indian team follows just the basics," he observed.