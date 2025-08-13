Ex-India cricketer claims he was mistaken for George Clooney, gets mocked by host instantly: 'You wrote that yourself'

From Virat Kohli being likened to Bollywood stars to Brett Lee drawing comparisons with Hollywood heartthrobs, cricket has long had its share of style icons. The fans on the internet have also identified their fair share of celebrity doppelgangers; while Alastair Cook is likened to Superman actor Henry Cavill, Dale Steyn has often sparked comparisons with Bond star Daniel Craig. The former India player claimed a fan called him George Clooney(X/AFP)

But former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh might just have the most eclectic mix of lookalike claims. Speaking on Star Sports’ Cheeky Singles, RP Singh revealed he has been mistaken for Rohit Sharma “many times” – a mix-up that, in fairness, isn’t too hard to imagine. But it was the next revelation that had his fellow co-experts, Anil Kumble and Suresh Raina, breaking into uncontrollable laughter.

RP stated that a fan on social media once called him George Clooney, the famous Hollywood actor. Following this statement, both Kumble and Raina burst into laughter, with the latter even breaking into a mock applause.

"I’ve been mistaken for Rohit Sharma on several occasions, not just once, but many times. And it doesn’t stop there. Someone even called me ‘George Clooney’ once on social media. I told them, ‘Now that's too much!’" said RP.

Funnily, the host quipped about whether RP made a second account to complement himself by comparing him with Clooney.

“Inhone khud ke doosre account pe jaake likha ye (He wrote that himself with a different account),” the host funnily said.

To this, the former Indian pacer simply laughed before replying, “Ek account manage nahi hota, do kahan manage karenge (I can't manage one account, let alone two!)”

RP Singh's career

RP was one of the mainstays of India's bowling attack during his prime years in the national team, and played a key role in the side's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph. He played 58 ODIs for India, picking 69 wickets. He also made 14 Test appearances and played in 10 T20Is. RP retired from all forms of cricket in September 2018, aged 33, having last represented the national team seven years earlier in an ODI.

RP has since transitioned to broadcasting and regularly appears on-air during India's matches across formats. He last commmentated during India's Test series against England, where Shubman Gill's men fought brilliantly to draw the series 2-2.