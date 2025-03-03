Ex-India star slams 'body-shaming' of Rohit Sharma: 'Absolutely pathetic, should have some respect...'

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad slammed Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed after she called India captain Rohit Sharma “fat”, asking him to “lose some weight.” She might have deleted her post, but the remarks continue to draw criticism from all corners. Even Congress has said that the party does not endorse these comments. The controversy is getting bigger and bigger with each passing minute. Venkatesh Prasad slammed the ‘body-shaming’ of Rohit Sharma, calling it “absolutely pathetic.” (ANI)

Fans of the Indian cricket team are also calling out the body-shaming on social media, and Shama Mohamed has landed in a hot soup. In a now-deleted post, the Congress spokesperson also questioned Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

Venkatesh Prasad said Rohit has maintained great dignity as captain, and body-shaming him is "absolutely pathetic and uncalled for."

He also said that respect should be shown towards a cricketer who won India the T20 World Cup in 2024, ending the 10-year-long trophy jinx. For the uninitiated, Rohit is also one of the most successful captains in the IPL, after winning five titles with the Mumbai Indians.

"Rohit has maintained great dignity as a captain, led us to a T-20 WC win 8 months back and in the middle of an ICC tournament, body-shaming him is absolutely pathetic and uncalled for. Should have some respect for a person who has achieved through his skills and leadership for so many years," Venkatesh Prasad wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

What did Shama Mohamed say?

In a deleted post, Shama Mohamed said that Rohit Sharma was the most unimpressive captain India had ever had. "Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And, of course, the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" she said.

“What is so world-class about him when compared to his predecessors? He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the captain of India," she said in another post.

Shama Mohamed might have deleted her post, however, she is yet to apologise for her remarks. Earlier on Monday, she justified her comments on Rohit Sharma.

"It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason," she said, as per Times of India.

"When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying? It is a democracy," she added.