Ex-India star's bold 'ball-tampering' claim on Pakistan pacers for reverse swing: 'There are cameras now. Earlier...'

In cricket, the technique of reverse swing has proven to be a formidable weapon wielded by fast bowlers in dislodging batters throughout the sport's history. Historically, Pakistan pacers mastered the art of reverse swing, with notable figures like Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis being revered as some of its finest practitioners. The latter two, in particular, distinguished themselves with their adeptness in reverse swing and their ability to transform it into effective toe-crushing deliveries. A file photo of Praveen Kumar.(Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

A new ball naturally swings on either side due to its shine. However, as the ball ages, losing its shine, its swinging ability diminishes. To address this, players employ a tactic where one side of the ball is kept shiny while intentionally making the other side rough or worn out. Reverse swing, therefore, involves the bowler inducing a swinging motion to an old ball directed toward the shiny side. This is distinct from the conventional swing observed with a new ball, transforming, for instance, an outswinger into an inswinger and vice versa.

The art has faded, particularly in the white-ball formats, due to the introduction of two new balls from either end. However, former Indian pace bowler Praveen Kumar recently made a rather audacious claim regarding reverse swing, specifically in the context of former Pakistani bowlers. While refraining from naming any particular bowler, Praveen asserted that ball tampering was a common practice employed to induce reverse swing, and this knowledge was widespread within cricketing circles.

As Praveen spoke about his relationship with Pakistan players during a chat with TheLallantop, the pacer was also asked about the rumours of ball tampering enforced to make the ball reverse.

"Everyone does a little bit; they (Pakistan bowlers) do it a bit more. That's what I've heard. Now, there are cameras everywhere. Earlier, all used to do it. And everyone knows as well. They would scratch it from one side, but one must know how to use that skill, too. If I scratch the ball and give to someone, one must have the skills to reverse-swing it. One has to learn that," Praveen said.

Sarfaraz Nawaz from Pakistan was among the first to use reverse swing in international cricket. Imran Khan, the former Pakistan captain, then applied the tactic and the duo of Wasim and Waqar then mastered the art of tormenting batters throughout the 90s.