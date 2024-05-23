Ex-MI star blasts umpire for run out dismissal inflicted by Virat Kohli and Cameron Green: ‘Have the rules changed?’

Former Mumbai Indians paceman Mitchell McClenaghan questioned the run-out dismissal of Dhruv Jurel inflicted by Virat Kohli and Cameron Green in the crucial IPL 2024 eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It was a crucial moment in the game as Kohli produced another athletic show on the field to make the magic happen for RCB to shift the momentum a bit in their favour. However, it wasn't enough as RCB lost the match by four wickets and were knocked out of the tournament. Virat Kohli and Cameron Green inflicted the run out of Dhruv Jurel(X and ANI Images)

Meanwhile, the fans and commentators rated the run-out quite highly, but McClenaghan was not impressed. He pointed out a mistake Cameron Green committed while dislodging the bails. The Kiwi paceman posted a cheeky tweet slamming the umpires.

"Always thought you had to have the ball held in your hand to cause a runout… have the rules changed? #RRvRCB," he posted on X.

The former MI pacer further posted a photo of the cricket law related to run out on X.

"‘Held’ is to ‘Hold’ something," he captioned.

"The wicket is broken fairly if a bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or a stump is struck out of the ground by a fielder with his hand or arm, providing that the ball is held in the hand or hands so used, or in the hand of the arm so used," the rule stated.

Meanwhile, it was the first ball of the 14th over and Riyan Parag guided the ball to the deep mid-wicket where Kohli sprinted fast to grab the ball and he threw it quickly towards the bowler's end where Green completed the runout. It was almost touch and go as the third umpire checked it for a few minutes before taking the final decision - out.

Sanju Samson and Co. finally returned to winning ways when it mattered most, winning the Eliminator by four wickets on Wednesday.

After their bowlers had done their part well to keep RCB to 172/8, RR batters stuttered in the middle overs to allow RCB back into the contest which remained hung in balance for the majority of the second half, but the 2008 winners eventually got home with an over to spare.