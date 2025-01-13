Ex-Pakistan star's ominous prediction for India amid Jasprit Bumrah uncertainty, 'IND bowling attack reduced to...'

As uncertainty continues over Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy, former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has stated that India's bowling attack would be vastly diminished if the star pacer cannot play in the tournament. FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Final - India v South Africa - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - June 29, 2024 India's Jasprit Bumrah in action bowling REUTERS/Ash Allen/File Photo(REUTERS)

"It will be a huge loss to India if Bumrah isn't there. He has been a top bowler for India, leading the pack from the front. Without him, the Indian bowling attack is reduced to 40-50 percent of its strength," he said.

Bumrah put up a colossal effort in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, bowling 151.2 overs before seemingly breaking down on what turned out to be the penultimate day of the final Test. He stood head and shoulders above all other bowlers on both sides, taking 32 wickets at an average of 13.06 and strike rate of 28.37 with three five-wicket hauls. He couldn't bowl on the decisive final day of the fifth Test and it is now unclear as to whether he will be fit in time for the Champions Trophy.

BCCI waiting on clarity over Bumrah, Kuldeep

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the announcement of the preliminary Indian squad for the Champions Trophy has been delayed as the BCCI is still waiting on Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav's status. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir met on Saturday in Mumbai for the BCCI review meeting and to pick the Champions Trophy squad, but according to the report, there is still confusion over Bumrah and Kuldeep's fitness, which has yet to be made public.

It added that an ICC source confirmed that "all cricket boards had to send their preliminary teams by midnight of January 12." The preliminary team list is sent early to ICC so that other hospitality-related arrangements and visa can be made. However, all teams will be allowed to make changes to the provisional squad before February 13.