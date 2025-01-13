Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ex-Pakistan star's ominous prediction for India amid Jasprit Bumrah uncertainty, 'IND bowling attack reduced to...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 13, 2025 11:15 AM IST

Jasprit Bumrah stood head and shoulders above all other bowlers on both sides in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

As uncertainty continues over Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy, former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has stated that India's bowling attack would be vastly diminished if the star pacer cannot play in the tournament.

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Final - India v South Africa - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - June 29, 2024 India's Jasprit Bumrah in action bowling REUTERS/Ash Allen/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Final - India v South Africa - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - June 29, 2024 India's Jasprit Bumrah in action bowling REUTERS/Ash Allen/File Photo(REUTERS)

"It will be a huge loss to India if Bumrah isn't there. He has been a top bowler for India, leading the pack from the front. Without him, the Indian bowling attack is reduced to 40-50 percent of its strength," he said.

Bumrah put up a colossal effort in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, bowling 151.2 overs before seemingly breaking down on what turned out to be the penultimate day of the final Test. He stood head and shoulders above all other bowlers on both sides, taking 32 wickets at an average of 13.06 and strike rate of 28.37 with three five-wicket hauls. He couldn't bowl on the decisive final day of the fifth Test and it is now unclear as to whether he will be fit in time for the Champions Trophy.

BCCI waiting on clarity over Bumrah, Kuldeep

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the announcement of the preliminary Indian squad for the Champions Trophy has been delayed as the BCCI is still waiting on Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav's status. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir met on Saturday in Mumbai for the BCCI review meeting and to pick the Champions Trophy squad, but according to the report, there is still confusion over Bumrah and Kuldeep's fitness, which has yet to be made public.

It added that an ICC source confirmed that "all cricket boards had to send their preliminary teams by midnight of January 12." The preliminary team list is sent early to ICC so that other hospitality-related arrangements and visa can be made. However, all teams will be allowed to make changes to the provisional squad before February 13.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On