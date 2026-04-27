Explained: Why Kartik Tyagi continued after two waist-high no-balls that ultimately led to Super Over drama

Lucknow Super Giants were all but out of the contest, entering the final five overs needing 64 runs. Kolkata Knight Riders seemed to pull away when Anukul Roy removed Mukul Choudhary, leaving the hosts at 93 for five. But Ayush Badoni wasn’t ready to give up. He struck a four off the spinner and a six off Kartik Tyagi before Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed him. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, centre, and Kartik Tyagi, right, interact after a No Ball during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants (PTI)

Just when KKR looked set to close out the match, George Linde hit Varun for two boundaries, reducing the equation to 28 off 12. The see-saw continued as Vaibhav Arora removed the South African, but Mohammed Shami and Himmat Singh struck two boundaries in the penultimate over to bring it down to 17 required off the final over.

Ajinkya Rahane handed the ball to Tyagi. The young right-arm pacer had previously thrived in such situations, and with Himmat the only recognised batter left, KKR still fancied their chances. But what looked like a routine finish quickly turned into chaos when Tyagi bowled two consecutive waist-high no-balls.

The pacer wasn’t convinced with the second call and even asked Rahane to review it, but replays showed the ball was well above waist height, resulting in another no-ball.

The on-field umpires then got into a discussion, with commentators suggesting Tyagi might be taken off the attack for bowling two beamers. Yet, he was allowed to continue. Why?

The answer lies in Clause 41.7 of the IPL 2026 Playing Conditions, which clearly differentiates between an “unfair” and a “dangerous” delivery, stating that only a second “dangerous” delivery can lead to a bowler’s suspension.

Clause 41.7.1 states: “Any delivery which passes, or would have passed, without pitching above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease is to be deemed unfair, whether or not it is likely to inflict physical injury. If the bowler bowls such a delivery, the umpire shall immediately call and signal No ball.”

Clause 41.7.2 adds: “The bowling of a delivery as defined in 41.7.1 is also dangerous if the bowler’s end umpire considers that there is a risk of injury to the striker. In making that judgement, the umpire shall: disregard any protective equipment worn by the striker; and be mindful of: the speed, height and direction of the delivery, the skill of the striker, the repeated nature of such deliveries”

The discussion, as suggested by commentators, was that the umpire deemed the second full toss not dangerous, which is why Kartik Tyagi was allowed to continue.

What happened next? Himmat Singh smashed a boundary off the Free Hit, but Tyagi bounced back with a wicket on the following ball and conceded just one run in the next two deliveries. However, an unlikely hero in Mohammed Shami smashed the final ball for a six to force a Super Over.

Ajinkya Rahane was later seen putting an arm around Tyagi as he stood despondent, having failed to defend 17 runs.

KKR eventually survived the scare, with Sunil Narine picking up two wickets in three balls in the Super Over to leave a target of just two runs. Rinku Singh wrapped up the game with a boundary off the very first ball.