Ex-South Africa captain 'respects' Gautam Gambhir, reveals his X-factor: ‘Always villain in the story’

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis was full of praise for Indian coach Gautam Gambhir, crediting him for the unique role he fulfills in a very special way at the helm of Indian cricket. Gautam Gambhir was part of three KKR IPL-winning teams before becoming Indian head coach. (PTI)

Speaking on JioStar, du Plessis reflected on what it was like to play against Gambhir – while the pair never shared a dressing room in the IPL, they were consistent opponents on the international level and particularly in the franchise league, as Gambhir’s KKR teams fronted up against Chennai Super Kings in some iconic battles through the 2010s.

"My perspective of Gambhir is obviously very different from the guys that have played with him,” explained du Plessis. “He is always the villain in the story when it comes to playing against him. But, you respect that. He is so competitive. He doesn't worry for one second to be liked by anyone,” he explained.

Du Plessis is one of the top captains of the IPL – while he never got his hands on a trophy, the foundation he laid at RCB before his departure in 2024 ensured that the team would find their maiden success in 2025. Now working as an analyst for JioStar and ESPN amongst others, du Plessis provided a unique look at IPL cricket, and explained how Gambhir’s unique us against the world mentality served to motivate his teams.

“His job as a leader is to set high standards and have accountability within the dressing room. And that is what good leaders do," said the Proteas batter. "You look from the outside, if you are a leader or a guy that plays against him, you want to beat him, because of the way he carries on as the opposition. But, you respect the fact he has set such high standards.”

Gambhir's ‘standards’ ensure success “You can see it in the way he talks to the team, he sets a standard and believes if you drop in your stand, I will be on your case. That's what good leaders do,” said du Plessis. “They don't slip in those standards. He has created that since his playing days."

After being the key contributor in the 2007 and 2011 World Cup finals for India, Gambhir captained and led KKR to dual IPL successes in 2012 and 2014. Following his retirement, he would return in a mentorship capacity to the Eden Gardens, where in tandem with Shreyas Iyer he helped KKR to a third title in 2024.

"If you look at his record, you have to take your hat off and say, from a leadership perspective, KKR with him, was a stronger side," said du Plessis – something that certainly proved to be the case on the cricket field.

Although Gambhir is still finding his feet as Indian captain, the T20 World Cup victory provides him a big boost, and words such as these from his contemporaries indicate why he is so highly rated amongst those in the know in the cricketing world.