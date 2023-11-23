Ex-West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels banned from all forms of cricket for six years

Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels has been banned from all forms of cricket for six years, after he was found guilty of breaching the anti-corruption code of Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). He was charged by the ICC on four counts in September 2021, and was guilty by tge Tribunal in August this year. The ban started from November 11, 2023. Marlon Samuels scored over 11000 runs for West Indies.(Getty Images)

The charges relate to his participating at the Abu Dhabi T10 in 2019, where he represented Karnataka Tuskers but did not play. In a press release, the ICC revealed that he was found guilty for four offences. The release said, "Samuels, who was charged by the ICC (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code) in September 2021, was found guilty by the Tribunal in August this year of the following four offences:

Article 2.4.2 (by a majority decision) – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Article 2.4.3 (unanimous decision)- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 (unanimous decision) – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation.

Article 2.4.7 (unanimous decision) – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation."

Meanwhile, Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - HR and Integrity Unit, commented, "Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes. Though he is retired now, Mr Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules."

Samuels announced his retirement in November 2020, amassing over 11000 runs across all formats in international cricket. In May 2008 too, he was banned for two years after being found guilty for another offence.

