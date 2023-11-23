'The pain of defeat lingers... Dealing with World Cup set back hard': India's Kuldeep Yadav pens heartwrenching note

After remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, India's script for the 2023 World Cup was nothing short of a Bollywood blockbuster script. But then they were given a massive reality check in the final, when it mattered the most, crashing to a shock six-wicket defeat vs Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. India's Kuldeep Yadav in action.(REUTERS)

Chasing 241, the Aussies eased to 241/4 in 43 overs, courtesy of a ton from Travis Head (137). Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne silenced his critics with a crucial half-century (58*). Out of nowhere, the Indian bowling department had a silent day, with Jasprit Bumrah managing to take two wickets. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav failed to have an impact and didn't take any wickets.

Initially, India posted 240 in 50 overs, going through a sudden batting collapse, a stark contrast of their form. KL Rahul (66), Virat Kohli (54) and the rest disappointed as Mitchell Starc took a three-wicket haul. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood scalped two dismissals each.

It was heartwrenching for the Indian players and their fans, who thought it would be their year, after having won their last ICC title in 2013, when they clinched the Champions Trophy. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Kuldeep shared an emotional message for fans, and thanked everyone for their support.

"Our journey from Chennai to Ahmedabad ended in a disappointing result, but we take pride in our achievements over the six weeks. Despite the pain, we're determined to work harder for the next opportunity. Thanks to our dedicated support staff, we were fully prepared for every opponent, and their commitment reassured us as players," he wrote.

"The love from fans at each of the 9 venues touched our hearts and motivated us to exceed our limits. We're grateful to passionate fans worldwide and in every Indian Household for their support.

"While the pain of defeat lingers, we must move forward; life continues, and healing takes time. The Cup was beautiful, but it seems God had other plans. Navigating this moment, it's time to switch off and recharge. Dealing with this setback is tough, but we hold onto faith, believing in the journey ahead," he further added.

Despite the defeat, India had plenty of positives as Kohli finished as the top-scorer in the competition and also was adjudged as the Player of the Tournament. In 11 matches, the former India captain registered 765 runs packed with three tons and seven half-centuries. Meanwhile, Shami finished as the highest wicket-taker, taking 24 dismissals.

