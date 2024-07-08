Ex-ZIM star shortlists youngsters who can fill the void left by Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma: 'Really love what I've seen'

Team India has a tough task to fill the void that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have left in the T20Is. The two giants of Indian cricket bid adieu to the shortest format after guiding the Men in Blue to T20 World Cup title in Barbados and decided to pass the baton to the young brigade. India's Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli with the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 trophy, at Kensington Oval in Barbados.(ANI)

With Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja bringing the curtains down, the window of opportunity opened for the youngsters to establish themselves in the Indian team. The transition phase began with the T20I series against Zimbabwe under young Shubman Gill's leadership.

Meanwhile, it didn't start as expected for India as they suffered a shocking defeat in the series opener, where the young batters failed miserably while chasing a moderate 116-run target. However, the young brigade bounced back in style on Sunday and registered a dominant 100-run win courtesy a blistering century by Abhishek Sharma.

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Hamilton Masakadza asserted that replacing the likes of Kohli and Rohit won't be that tough as they have a large pool of talent.

"It is a big void, difficult to replace such players. But then again, with India, the pool of players is so wide and there's so much talent there. I'm sure India won't struggle to find players to replace them. But yeah, to find players who can reach the levels that those three did is going to be really difficult," Masakadza told Times of India.

Masakadza also named the two young India batters, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who have the talent and skill to be the apt replacements for Kohli and Rohit.

"I'm really looking forward to watching the growth and improvement, especially of Shubman Gill. I've watched a little bit of him in all three formats and I really love what I've seen. He's one player who can really step up to replace the guys who are leaving. Yashasvi as well. He started off brilliantly in his international career. So those are definitely a couple of players to look out for, players who can go a long way towards filling the huge void left by those world-class players," he added.