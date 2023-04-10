Du Plessis and Co. set to unleash 25-year-old superstar against Lucknow? Here's RCB's likely XI vs LSG in IPL 2023

/After suffering a demoralising defeat at the hands of former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to bounce back on matchday 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Bangalore-based franchise will meet KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Virat Kohli-starrer side had kickstarted their IPL campaign with an impressive win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the same venue. RCB players celebrate the dismissal of KKR batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz(PTI)

RCB looked like they were in the driving seat of winning their second match of the new season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. The Bangalore-based franchise had reduced Kolkata to 89 for 5 during KKR's first home game of the new season. Staging a brilliant comeback for the Knight Riders, Shardul Thakur played a memorable knock to dismantle the Bangalore heavyweights at Eden Gardens. Shardul and Rinku Singh's 103-run partnership propelled KKR to a massive total of 204-7 in 20 overs.

Heading to their first away game after destroying the bowling attack of the Mumbai Indians, Kohli and Du Plessis struggled to counterattack the KKR spinners in the high-scoring contest. Interestingly, spinners Varun Chakaravarthy (4), Sunil Narine (2) and debutant Suyash Sharma (3) shared nine wickets as RCB folded for 123 in 17.4 overs. Openers Kohli and Du Plessis will hope for a much-improved show after their respective batting failures against KKR in the previous match.

Superstar Glenn Maxwell and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik have also failed to fire RCB although the star batters will retain their places in the playing XI. Reece Topley was ruled out of the IPL 2023 after the England fast bowler dislocated his right shoulder during RCB's match against Mumbai Indians. Wayne Parnell has been named Topley's replacement while injured batter Rajat Patidar has made way for pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak in RCB's squad. Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who missed the first two matches of the IPL 2023, will feature in the upcoming matches of the cash-rich league. Hasaranga was expected to join the RCB camp on Monday. Speedster Mohammed Siraj and pacer Akash Deep will lead the pace attack of RCB against LSG.

RCB predicted XI vs LSG

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli.

Middle Order: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell.

All-Rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga/Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed.

Bowlers: David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep.

Impact Player

Hasaranga, Michael Bracewell, Sonu Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Anuj Rawat are likely to fight for the Impact Player spot on matchday 15 of the cash-rich league. With one defeat and one win in 3 matches, RCB are placed seventh in the IPL 2023 standings.

