Faf du Plessis and Co. to bring back domestic veteran in do-or-die match: RCB's predicted XI vs RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium on May 14. RCB will look to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats in their last two games. After playing six of their first eight games at home, this will be RCB’s fourth consecutive away game and their penultimate game of the season is away from Bangalore (AFP)

After playing six of their first eight games at home, this will be RCB’s fourth consecutive away game and their penultimate game of the season is away from Bangalore as well before they finish their campaign at home against the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT).

RCB have won five and lost six of their eleven games so far. They dominated MI in their opening game of the season. KKR handed them their first loss of the season as RCB were comfortably second-best in Kolkata. LSG then beat RCB in a final ball thriller in Bangalore. RCB then beat DC in Bangalore before CSK defeated them in another thrilling finish at the Chinnaswamy. RCB got back to winning ways as they beat PBKS in Mohali. RCB made it two wins in a row as they beat RR in Bengaluru. Then RCB beat LSG in a hotly contested game in Lucknow. RCB were then comfortably second best as they tasted defeat against DC in Delhi. Last time out, RCB lost again as MI chased down a 200-run target with 21 balls to spare in Mumbai.

RCB have been heavily reliant on their top three to do the heavy lifting in the batting department this season. Du Plessis is the top run-scorer in the league this season with 576 runs and has already scored five six-plus scores this season. Kohli has scored 420 runs with six half-centuries this season. Maxwell has chipped in with 330 runs in the eleven games so far. No other batter in the team has scored 150 runs in the eleven games so far.

The bowlers have leaked runs in the last two games and will need to improve quickly if RCB have any aspirations of making it to the playoffs. Siraj has picked up 15 wickets at an economy of seven this season. Harshal Patel has picked up 12 wickets so far. Karn Sharma, Wanindu Hasaranga and Vijaykumar Vyshak have also chipped in with 25 wickets between them so far. Hazlewood has also chipped in with three wickets ever since returning from injury. Wayne Parnell has chipped in with six wickets too.

Vyshak has been expensive in the games he has played and could be replaced by Karn Sharma against RR. Kedar Jadhav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai could be utilised as the Impact player depending on whether RCB bat first or second.

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli.

Middle Order: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror.

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Karn Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON