Faf du Plessis reacts after his viral image with Priety Zinta from last night makes fans wonder 'which film is this for'

The Indian Premier League once again brought the cricketing and Bollywood world together under one roof when Punjab Kings co-owner and actress Preity Zinta made her presence felt at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, for her team's IPL match against Delhi Capitals. After the match, DC's stand-in skipper Faf du Plessis caught the internet’s attention with a playful response to a fan's tweet suggesting he should star in a movie alongside Bollywood actress Zinta. Preity Zinta met Faf du Plessis after PBKS vs DC IPL match.(X Image)

The two stars of their respective fields caught up after Saturday's clash as fans posted a photo of them standing together. A fan urged filmmakers not to miss the opportunity to cast the duo in a movie together, as he called the pair a 'visual perfection' and suggested roles in a "sports drama or a royal romance."

"Someone please cast @faf1307 and @realpreityzinta in a movie already. He’s got the action-hero vibe. She’s aging like fine wine. Put them in a sports drama or a royal romance — don’t waste this visual perfection!" the fans wrote on X.

The tweet did get the attention of Du Plessis, who added fuel to the fire with a lighthearted quote tweet: "Make it happen".

The photo of the two went viral on X.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals finished their campaign on a high with a six-wicket win on Saturday as Punjab Kings suffered a major blow in the race for the top two in the playoffs. Punjab, who have already qualified for the playoffs, made a strong 206-8, but Sameer Rizvi with a blistering unbeaten 58 off 25 balls — his maiden IPL half-century — led Delhi’s winning chase to 208-4.

Fifth is a fair reflection of our season: Faf du Plessis

Speaking after the match, Du Plessis provided an honest assessment of the team's performance.

"Finishing on a high is important. Fifth is a fair reflection of our season, but we need to be more consistent to be in the top-four," he said.

Delhi Capitals began the season on a high note with four early victories, but their rhythm broke midway through the tournament, and they struggled to deliver in key matches.

"One of the great mysteries. Combination of confidence, lack of form and basics," Du Plessis remarked.

The South African veteran highlighted the fine margins that often decide matches in a tightly contested tournament like the IPL.

"When you're playing well, small margins go with you. Every single time, there were five-six over windows in both batting and bowling where we let it slip," he added.