Fairytale Farewell: Healy signs off in style as Australia seal series 3-0

Chandigarh: Before the contest began, the tone was already set. India formed a graceful guard of honour as Alyssa Healy walked out for her final ODI — a champion taking guard one last time. It was a landmark moment in Australian cricket: a teenager, Lucy Hamilton, preparing for her debut, while one of the modern greats prepared to bow out. A new era was dawning, but first, history needed to be written. File image of Australia's captain Alyssa Healy. (AP)

And Healy ensured it would be unforgettable, fashioning Australia to 185-run win over India in the third ODI in Hobart.

In a swansong that felt almost scripted, the Australian skipper blazed her way to a breathtaking 158 off just 98 balls, an innings dripping with authority and audacity. Twenty-seven boundaries pierced the field, two sixes soared into the stands, and India’s bowlers were left searching for answers. It was vintage Healy — fearless, commanding and unapologetically dominant.

By the time she fell in the 37th over, Australia were firmly in control. Yet there was no easing of pressure. Beth Mooney crafted a superb unbeaten 106 off 84 deliveries, seamlessly taking over the mantle. Georgia Voll’s fluent 62 added further impetus as Australia powered their way to a towering 409/7 — one of the highest totals in women’s ODI history.

India’s bowling attack endured a bruising afternoon. Shree Charani’s figures of 2 for 106 placed her in an unwanted statistical bracket as the visitors struggled to contain the onslaught.

Chasing an imposing 410, India needed early momentum but stumbled almost immediately. Smriti Mandhana departed for a duck, and though Pratika Rawal (27) and Jemimah Rodrigues (42) stitched together a brisk counterattack, the required rate spiralled relentlessly. Harmanpreet Kaur’s (25) dismissal after a failed review typified India’s uphill battle.

Alana King then spun Australia further ahead with a decisive 4 for 33, tightening the screws in the middle overs. Georgia Wareham’s late strikes wrapped up proceedings as India were bowled out for 224 in 45.1 overs. Sneh Rana made 44 while Deepti Sharma scored 29.

The 185-run victory not only underlined Australia’s dominance but also sealed a comprehensive 3-0 ODI series sweep and ensured they retained the multi-format trophy, now leading 8-4. Both teams now head to Perth for the one-off pink-ball Test beginning March 6.

For 35-year-old Healy, it was the perfect farewell. A captain’s knock. A match-defining performance. A series secured. As she walked off for the final time in ODI colours, bat raised and the crowd rising in applause, it felt less like a goodbye and more like a celebration of a career that reshaped Australian women’s cricket.

Reflecting on her emotional sign-off, Healy said, “Just to finish the ODI leg the way we did makes me really proud and I’m looking forward to heading to the WACA now and getting stuck in with a pink ball.” With her husband Mitchell Starc on commentary duty during the match, Healy even rolled her arm over for two overs — a light-hearted touch to an already memorable day.

Speaking about her innings in her 126th ODI, she added, “I just think what a ridiculous sport we play — that it can kick you down so many times and then give you opportunities like it has today. I’ve hated every milestone match, so today was just sort of an opportunity to go out and enjoy it and it was one of the more enjoyable experiences I’ve had. So thanks to the cricket gods for that — that’s a nice way to sign off in the yellow.”

A fairytale ending — fitting for a player who so often turned games into stories of her own making.

Brief Scores

Australia Women: 409/7 in 50 overs (Alyssa Healy 158, Beth Mooney 106 ot out; Sneh Rana 2/66, Shree Charani 2/106)

India Women: 224 all out in 45.1 overs (Sneh Rana 44, Jemimah Rodrigues 42; Alana King 4/33, Georgia Wareham 2/3)

Australia won by 185 runs; clinch ODI series 3-0 and lead multi-format series 8-4.