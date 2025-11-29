Search Search
Saturday, Nov 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Fakhar Zaman charges towards officials after third umpire goes against his catch, Shaheen Afridi also loses cool - Watch

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 29, 2025 09:08 pm IST

Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi were not happy with the third umpire's decision and they let the officials know about their emotions. 

Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi were not pleased after the third umpire went against the former's catch in the T20I Tri-Nation Series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The incident happened on the first ball of the 19th over when Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka was on the crease. However, eventually Shaheen and Fakhar had the last laugh as the former ended up rattling the stumps of the right-handed batter on the very next delivery.

Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi lose their cool at the third umpire(Screengrabs - Sports TV YouTube )
Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Afridi lose their cool at the third umpire(Screengrabs - Sports TV YouTube )

Speaking of the catch incident, it happened on the first ball of the 19th over. Shaheen bowled a slower delivery on the stumps, and Shanaka went for a flick, only to get a leading edge. Fakhar ran back, timing his jump perfectly to pouch the catch at short third man. The grab looked clean, but the third umpire started to check whether the ball made any contact with the grass or not.

Also Read: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Check our coverage of the T20I Tri-Nation Series Final

To everyone's surprise, the third umpire Rashid Riaz felt that the ball made contact with the turf when Fakhar finished the catch. He gave the verdict as not out, and this led to the entire Pakistani team being stunned. Fakhar also charged towards the on-field umpires, Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob, to make his displeasure known.

However, Shaheen had the final laugh on the very next delivery as he ended up rattling the stumps of Sri Lanka's captain, and as a result, Shanaka had to walk back after scoring 2 runs off seven balls.

Shaheen was quite pumped up after the dismissal, and he was joined in by Fakhar in the fiery celebration as well. The duo also openly mocked the third umpire by appealing, looking in his direction. Shaheen also put his arms up, seemingly asking if that was good enough for the out verdict to be shown.

Pakistan dominate Sri Lanka

In the T20I Tri-Nation Series final, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first. The latter was dominating the contest after being 84/1 in the 11th over. However, everything went downhill from there for the visitors as they lost the remaining nine wickets for 20 runs.

Shaheen and Mohammad Nawaz returned with three wickets each as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 114 in 19.1 overs. For Sri Lanka, Kamil Mishara top-scored with a knock of 59 runs off 47 balls with the help of two fours and four sixes.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA Live Score match Today.
News / Cricket News / Fakhar Zaman charges towards officials after third umpire goes against his catch, Shaheen Afridi also loses cool - Watch
