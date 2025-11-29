Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Favourites PAK wary of SA resurgence in tri-series final

Live

By

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: PAK face SL in the tri-series final.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Having been in poor form lately, Sri Lanka are only one win away from clinching the tri-series trophy as they take on Pakistan in the final in Rawalpindi. The Sri Lankans were winless in their three-match ODI series vs Pakistan and almost got eliminated after a thrashing by Zimbabwe during the ongoing tri-series. However, they managed to find composure in their final two group games, defeating Zimbabwe by nine wickets and then beating Pakistan in a thrilling match. A win in Rawalpindi will see Sri Lanka turn around a disastrous tour to one of success. Pakistan are the favourites to win the tri-series final, having beaten Sri Lanka on numerous occasions this month. In their final tri-series group game, Sri Lanka caught Pakistan on an off-day, as they underperformed in all departments. Sri Lanka are co-hosts of next year's T20 World Cup, and a win will see them end a difficult second half of 2025, which included a home series defeat to Bangladesh, two losses in four against Zimbabwe, and a bottom-place finish at the Asia Cup Super Fours. For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz will be key, and he has performed with either bat or ball in every match in this tri-series, and almost knocked out Sri Lanka. His strike rate in the tri-series is 162.50, and it is also the highest. He is the joint-top wicket-taker with seven dismissals, and his economy rate of 6.07 has been spectacular. ...Read More

Sri Lanka are co-hosts of next year's T20 World Cup, and a win will see them end a difficult second half of 2025, which included a home series defeat to Bangladesh, two losses in four against Zimbabwe, and a bottom-place finish at the Asia Cup Super Fours. For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz will be key, and he has performed with either bat or ball in every match in this tri-series, and almost knocked out Sri Lanka. His strike rate in the tri-series is 162.50, and it is also the highest. He is the joint-top wicket-taker with seven dismissals, and his economy rate of 6.07 has been spectacular.