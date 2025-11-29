Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Favourites PAK wary of SA resurgence in tri-series final
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka have had a resurgence in their last two tri-series matches. SL have bounced back to winning ways, from the brink of elimination. Meanwhile, Pakistan are the favourites, and just need to click in all departments in the tri-series final in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Having been in poor form lately, Sri Lanka are only one win away from clinching the tri-series trophy as they take on Pakistan in the final in Rawalpindi. The Sri Lankans were winless in their three-match ODI series vs Pakistan and almost got eliminated after a thrashing by Zimbabwe during the ongoing tri-series. However, they managed to find composure in their final two group games, defeating Zimbabwe by nine wickets and then beating Pakistan in a thrilling match. A win in Rawalpindi will see Sri Lanka turn around a disastrous tour to one of success. Pakistan are the favourites to win the tri-series final, having beaten Sri Lanka on numerous occasions this month. In their final tri-series group game, Sri Lanka caught Pakistan on an off-day, as they underperformed in all departments....Read More
Sri Lanka are co-hosts of next year's T20 World Cup, and a win will see them end a difficult second half of 2025, which included a home series defeat to Bangladesh, two losses in four against Zimbabwe, and a bottom-place finish at the Asia Cup Super Fours.
For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz will be key, and he has performed with either bat or ball in every match in this tri-series, and almost knocked out Sri Lanka. His strike rate in the tri-series is 162.50, and it is also the highest. He is the joint-top wicket-taker with seven dismissals, and his economy rate of 6.07 has been spectacular.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone!
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of the tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Ralwapindi. The hosts are the favourites, but SL have also had a late turnaround, and will be looking to build on their previous two wins.