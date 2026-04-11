Fakhar Zaman gets surprise England support in ball-tampering incident: ‘You should legalise it’

Dawid Malan has reignited one of cricket’s oldest and most explosive debates after suggesting that ball tampering, in a controlled form, should be legalised. The former England batter made the remarks on BBC Test Match Special’s Strategic Timeout during a wider discussion around reverse swing, death bowling and the balance between bat and ball in modern T20 cricket. Fakhar Zaman loses appeal against 2-game ban for ball tampering in PSL (AFP)

The comments did not come out of nowhere. Malan was responding to the recent Pakistan Super League controversy involving Fakhar Zaman, who was sanctioned after being found guilty of changing the condition of the ball during Lahore Qalandars’ match against Karachi Kings. The incident drew fresh attention because Lahore were also docked five penalty runs, and the case quickly became one of the biggest talking points around the league.

“I actually think you should legalise it,” Malan said. “Just let people scratch the ball. Obviously, do not bring things in from outside. But it’s a skill in itself to get the ball to reverse swing.” He also argued that cricket has seen players try to manipulate the ball “for years” and suggested the sport should stop pretending the issue belongs only to scandal or secrecy.

Malan’s point was about helping bowlers, but cricket’s laws still leave no room for it Dawid Malan’s larger argument was about restoring balance in a format that has tilted heavily toward batters. He said reverse swing could make a significant difference at the death, where bowlers are often left with little margin for error against hitters who now dominate the final overs with power and range. According to Malan, allowing bowlers to rough up the ball within defined limits would make games tighter and more competitive.

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That argument, though, runs directly into cricket’s lawbook. Under MCC Law 41.3, players are not allowed to alter the condition of the ball beyond approved actions such as polishing it on clothing, removing mud under umpire supervision, or drying it with a permitted cloth. The ICC Code of Conduct also treats altering the condition of the ball as an offence, including scratching the surface, interfering with the seam, or applying artificial substances.

That is what makes Malan’s remarks so striking. He acknowledged that under the current rules, “you shouldn’t be doing it.” But by openly arguing that the game should rethink the rule itself, he has reopened a debate cricket has long preferred to keep buried under the pitch.