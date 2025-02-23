Menu Explore
Fakhar Zaman ruled out, Imam-ul-Haq to open with Babar Azam: Pakistan's likely XI vs India in Champions Trophy

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 23, 2025 06:32 AM IST

Pakistan take on arch-rivals India in Dubai in their upcoming fixture, and need a win to get their campaign back on track.

Pakistan are in massive danger, and find themselves staring at a possible exit from the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan, who are also the tournament hosts, began their campaign with a defeat to New Zealand, and due to net run rate, are bottom of Group A.

Pakistan's Babar Azam, left, and Imam-ul-Haq during a practice session.(PTI)
Pakistan's Babar Azam, left, and Imam-ul-Haq during a practice session.(PTI)

They take on arch-rivals India in Dubai in their upcoming fixture, and need a win to get their campaign back on track. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. began their campaign with a resounding win vs Bangladesh.

To make matters worse, Pakistan have also lost Fakhar Zaman, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to injury. Imam-ul-Haq, who has been named has his replacement, is expected to open the batting order with Babar Azam. Despite getting a half-century against New Zealand, Azam was blamed for the defeat due to his ultra-slow knock. In 90 deliveries, he registered 64 runs, while Pakistan were chasing 321. On his departure, Pakistan were looking at 153/6 in 34 overs.

Saud Shakeel, who could only manage six runs off 19 balls as an opener, is expected to slot in at no. 3, followed by skipper Mohammad Rizwan, who will also don the wicketkeeping gloves. Rizwan was also disappointing against New Zealand, and was dismissed for three runs off 14 balls.

Salman Agha, who got a quickfire 42-run knock off 28 balls, will bat at no. 5, with Tayyab Tahir coming in at no. 6. Meanwhile Khusdil Shah is expected to keep his place at no. 7, and smacked 69 runs off 49 balls in the opener. The tailenders will consist of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy likely XI vs India:

Openers: Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam

Middle order: Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (C, WK), Tayyab Tahir

All-rounders: Khusdil Shah, Salman Agha

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

