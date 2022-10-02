Fan asks Amit Mishra for 300 to take girlfriend on date, Indian spinner's response is pure gold

Veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra has raised his stocks on social media following an incredible stint with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Already in the twilight phase of his cricket career, the senior spinner never shies away from speaking his mind on Twitter. Recently, the IPL veteran received an unusual request from a fan on the microblogging site.

Facing a cash crunch amid these unprecedented times, the fan requested Mishra to send him INR 300 as an online transfer. The fan wanted to take his girlfriend out for a ride. The Twitter user reached out to Mishra and randomly asked the former DC star to transfer the sum by sharing his Unified Payments Interface (UPI) details.

Taking cognisance of the bizarre request, Mishra responded by transferring INR 500 to the bank account of the Twitter user. "Done, all the best for your date," Mishra wrote. Mishra also shared the screenshot of the transaction. The hilarious interaction became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the veteran cricketer.

The Indian spinner enjoys a massive fan following on the microblogging site. The former Delhi Capitals spinner has over 1.4 million followers on Twitter. Earlier, Mishra lauded the Indian cricket team after Rohit Sharma & Co. upstaged South Africa in the 1st T20I of the three-match series.

"Dominating performance by India against one of the favourites to win the world t20.. India is almost ready for the big tournament. #BleedBlue. #IndvsRSA," Mishra said in his tweet. Rohit-led Team India will meet the Proteas in the series decider on Sunday.

The third-highest wicket-taking spinner in the history of IPL, Mishra has represented Delhi Capitals, now-defunct Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the world's richest T20 league. The star spinner made his IPL debut against former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in 2008. Mishra is the only bowler who has taken 3 hat-tricks in the IPL. The classical spinner also played 22 Tests, 36 One Day International (ODIs) and 10 T20Is for India.

