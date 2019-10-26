e-paper
Fan asks if Jasprit Bumrah is leaving Mumbai Indians, franchise responds

While several pictures from the occasion was shared on social media, pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s -- an integral part of the MI family -- absence saw some fans perplexed.

cricket Updated: Oct 26, 2019 20:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Jasprit Bumrah, right, shares a light moment with fellow cricketer Rishabh Pant.
Jasprit Bumrah, right, shares a light moment with fellow cricketer Rishabh Pant.(AP)
         

With Mumbai Indians owners Ambani shosting a Diwali party for the team members, the likes of Hardik Pandya, Mahela Jayawardene, Zaheer Khan, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh among others were seen in attendance. While several pictures from the occasion was shared on social media, pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s -- an integral part of the MI family -- absence saw some fans perplexed.

 

Later, a fan, who wasn’t aware that the pacer is presently recovering from a back stress fracture, asked if Bumrah is joining Royal Challengers Bangalore. To this, Mumbai Indians were quick to respond to the fan via their official twitter handle and posted a picture of their skipper Rohit Sharma saying: “Stay Calm.”

 

Bumrah will undergo assessment after Diwali at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the watchful eyes of Nitin Patel.

“He is on auto-heal mode and the back is recovering well. He has already started running and doing some light warm-up exercises. He will be assessed post-Diwali under the watchful eyes of Nitin. Things have progressed well, just as it had in case of his previous stress fracture which also healed naturally,” a source had told IANS.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 20:27 IST

