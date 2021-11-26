Fan says David Warner should captain Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL again, Australia opener gives blunt two-word reply

David Warner's infamous fallout with Sunrisers Hyderabad has all but marked his association with the IPL franchise. But that has not stopped the fans from hoping that perhaps one day the two parties will reunite. Warner joined SRH back in 2014 and served the team for eight long years, but things went awry between the two when SRH stripped Warner off captaincy and later dropped him from the Playing XI.

Although there has been no official word from the franchise about releasing Warner, a social media post shortly after the conclusion of the IPL hinted that the batter has parted ways with the franchise. Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, as teams gear up to finalise the list of retained players, there are certain speculations which suggest that there might just be a tiny ray of hope to watch Warner and SRH get back together.

However, as far as Warner is concerned, he has nothing to do with SRH. On an SRH fan page on Instagram called 'WeAreOrangeArmy', when a fan mentioned the prospect of Tom Moody coaching and Warner captaining the side, to which Warner put in a prompt two-word reply: "No thanks."

SRH endured a forgettable campaign in IPL 2021, finishing with the wooden spoon. In the first half, after losing five matches out of seven, Warner was removed as captain of the side and replaced by Kane Williamson. However, the change in guard couldn’t help much in turning the fortunes of the franchise as the team slipped to the bottom of the table.

Warner was subsequently dropped but returned for the first two matches of the second phase. However, following scored of 0 and 2, Warner never made it back to the Playing XI and even stayed back at the hotel for a couple of matches.

Warner is the only player to win the IPL Orange Cap three times, and with SRH on all occasions. He even led SRH to an IPL title in 2016 and holds the record for the second-most runs in a single edition of the IPL (848 in 2017) after Virat Kohli’s 873 runs in 2016.