IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Fans barred from remaining New Zealand T20 matches after Auckland lockdown
Australia's Adam Zampa left, celebrates with teammate Marcus Stoinis after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Devon Conway during the second T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand at University Oval In Dunedin.(AP)
Australia's Adam Zampa left, celebrates with teammate Marcus Stoinis after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Devon Conway during the second T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand at University Oval In Dunedin.(AP)
cricket

Fans barred from remaining New Zealand T20 matches after Auckland lockdown

NZC moved Sunday's fifth and final match to Wellington from Tauranga, having already moved the fourth to the New Zealand capital from Auckland.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:38 AM IST

(Reuters) - The last three matches of New Zealand's Twenty20 series against Australia will be played at a closed Wellington Regional Stadium as fans have been barred after a COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Monday.

NZC moved Sunday's fifth and final match to Wellington from Tauranga, having already moved the fourth to the New Zealand capital from Auckland.

Australia spinner Ashton Agar said organisers had made the right call.

"They've made sure that they've looked after the players' mental and physical wellbeing and come to the right decision," he told reporters on Monday.

New Zealand's biggest city Auckland went into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after the emergence of a new local case of the coronavirus of unknown origin.

New Zealand lead the T20 series 2-0 after winning the opening matches in Christchurch and Dunedin.

The third match is on Wednesday.

Several Auckland-based players in the New Zealand squad are awaiting COVID-19 test results before being cleared to play, New Zealand media reported.

With Australia needing to win the last three matches to claim the series, Agar said the lack of fans in Wellington could play into the visitors' hands.

"A home ground advantage always helps when you’ve got a crowd that’s right behind their home team and that’s how it’s been so far," he said.

"It's always a fun crowd here in New Zealand, it’s always a great atmosphere, so for them to not have that particularly on a game that the series hinges on could be a massive advantage for us."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand
Close
Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century.(Pool via REUTERS)
Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century.(Pool via REUTERS)
cricket

'It's going to be next level': Maxwell looking forward to playing under Kohli

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:04 AM IST
  • "He's been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s," Maxwell said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Adam Zampa left, celebrates with teammate Marcus Stoinis after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Devon Conway during the second T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand at University Oval In Dunedin.(AP)
Australia's Adam Zampa left, celebrates with teammate Marcus Stoinis after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Devon Conway during the second T20 cricket international between Australia and New Zealand at University Oval In Dunedin.(AP)
cricket

Fans barred from remaining New Zealand T20 matches after Auckland lockdown

Reuters, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:38 AM IST
NZC moved Sunday's fifth and final match to Wellington from Tauranga, having already moved the fourth to the New Zealand capital from Auckland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Karachi Kings' Waqas Maqsood during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium, in Karachi.(AP)
Shaheen Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Karachi Kings' Waqas Maqsood during a Pakistan Super League T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium, in Karachi.(AP)
cricket

Another winning chase: Afridi, Wiese lead Lahore to victory

AP, Karachi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:32 AM IST
  • Afridi returned figures of 3-27, with his bowling reaching speeds of 94 mph (around 150 kph). That helped to restrict Karachi to 186-9 despite half centuries by Sharjeel Khan (64) and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi (57).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kevin Pietersen.(Getty)
File image of Kevin Pietersen.(Getty)
cricket

Kevin Pietersen remembers the 'greatest innings played by a foreigner in India'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:02 AM IST
  • India vs England: A debate has been revolving around the Ahmedabad pitch after the pink-ball Test ended in less than two full days, with many cricketing pundits citing the pitch not prepared for a Test match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Monty Panesar.(Getty Images)
File image of Monty Panesar.(Getty Images)
cricket

'ICC should dock India's points if pitch for next Test in Ahmedabad is same'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:38 AM IST
  • The day-night Test match ended in two days with India beating England by 10 wickets to take 2-1 lead in the four-match series. As many as 17 wickets fell on Day 2 of the Test match and all of them belonged to the spinners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Viv Richards(Getty Images)
File image of Viv Richards(Getty Images)
cricket

'Moaning and groaning has got to stop, England pushed out of comfort zone'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:31 AM IST
  • The Ahmedabad pitch has come under a lot of fire, especially how England were all out for 112 and 81 in the two innings as India wrapped up a 10-wicket win inside two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image(Getty)
Cricket generic image(Getty)
cricket

BCA conducts auction for unsanctioned T20 league before getting BCCI's approval

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:25 PM IST
The tournament is scheduled in Patna from March 21-27 with five franchises Angika Avengers, Bhagalpur Bulls, Dharbhanga Diamonds, Gaya Gladiators and Patna Pilots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Tom Moody(Getty Images)
File image of Tom Moody(Getty Images)
cricket

Sri Lanka appoint Australian Moody as director of cricket

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Former Australia all-rounder Moody guided Sri Lanka to the 2007 World Cup final and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the 55-year-old's knowledge of the system prompted their technical advisory committee to recommend his name.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
Axar Patel at nets.(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

Team India returns to nets ahead of 4th Test against England in Ahmedabad

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:33 PM IST
India currently lead the four-match Test series 2-1, and a win or draw in the final Test of the series will see them qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship where they will face off against the New Zealand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Ben Foakes in action. File(ANI/ECB)
England's Ben Foakes in action. File(ANI/ECB)
cricket

'We know it will spin from ball 1': Foakes says England need to bat well in to

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:55 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking to reporters at a virtual press conference ahead of the 4th Test, Foakes said that England have been thoroughly outplayed in tricky conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image(Getty)
Cricket generic image(Getty)
cricket

Andhra beat Jharkhand to finish as Group B leaders

PTI, Indore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh finished second, third and fourth respectively, followed by Punjab (8 points) and Vidarbha (4).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

'I never swept': Laxman explains how runs can be scored on a turner in two ways

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:50 PM IST
India vs England: VVS Laxman said he never played the sweep shot on a turning track but he had two options – one was to use his feet and another was to go right back in the crease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devdutt Padikkal(Twitter)
Devdutt Padikkal(Twitter)
cricket

No stopping Padikkal as Karanatka seal last-8 berth

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The Royal Challengers Bangalore opener, who scored a careerbest 152 against Odisha and followed it up with 126 not out versus Kerala in their last outing, smacked nine sixes and as many boundaries in his 145 not out from 125 balls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kevin Pietersen.(Instagram/KP)
File image of Kevin Pietersen.(Instagram/KP)
cricket

'Defeatist attitude': Pietersen says England coach should not 'moan about pitch'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:39 AM IST
There are also suggestions going around regarding ICC making an assessment on the 3rd Test pitch, something which Pietersen believes should not be advocated by Silverwood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant looks on. (Getty Images)
Rishabh Pant looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He's practiced hard like Dhoni': Ex Ind cricketer hails ‘vastly improved' Pant

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:50 PM IST
  • Farokh Engineer’s opinion about Rishabh Pant and his wicketkeeping has changed drastically today, with the former India gloveman expressing delight over how far the 23-year-old has come as a keeper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac