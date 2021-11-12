‘Selectors have forgotten Sydney heroics’: Fans fume at Hanuma Vihari's ‘shocking’ snub from India's Test squad

The Indian cricket board announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand, which will be played in November and December.

Virat Kohli was rested for the opening encounter as Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in his absence. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara was elevated to the vice-captain role in the opening clash, which also saw KS Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Shreyas Iyer making the cut in the red-ball format.

However, the announcement left the fans puzzled as many were left wondering about the reason behind Hanuma Vihari's absence from the 16-member squad. Here are a few reactions:

Where is Hanuma Vihari@Hanumavihari

Guess the selectors have forgotten Sydney heroics#TeamIndia https://t.co/SUdUQuvgnh — Ashish (@Ashish33009216) November 12, 2021

•Made Some crucial runs in New Zealand when all Batters struggling

•Made Maiden century in WI when team needed

• Draw a historical Sydeny test with Ash

Hanuma Vihari deserved chance if he is fit in test squad why dropped?

Also he only play in overseas (difficult) conditions! pic.twitter.com/SyOFGpatUU — ABHISHEK BAMNAVAT 🇮🇳 (@Coverdrive01) November 12, 2021

Is this what you get after a classic knock after saving Team India. If we had lost this match we wouldn't have won the series. Shame. #JusticeforVihari.



Trend this guys.



RT MAX. | @Hanumavihari pic.twitter.com/JAa77PQtlC — 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐥𝐑𝐨𝟒𝟓™ (@Ro45Sharvil) November 12, 2021

Hanuma Vihari’s exclusion is shocking. Absolutely shocking. — Manish K Pathak (@manishpathak187) November 12, 2021

I think it's only fair that selectors share their view on Hanuma Vihari & why he has been ignored. Vihari ticked all the right boxes to raise his hand for Test selection. I see no reason why he should be dropped. If the selectors have a view, they should be loud & clear about it. — Akram_Says_ (@akram_says_) November 12, 2021

India's Test squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand: A Rahane (C), C Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Gill, S Iyer, W Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, I Sharma, U Yadav, Md Siraj, P Krishna (Virat Kohli has been rested for the opening encounter):

