Fantasy 11 Prediction – 2024 T20 Blast Quarterfinal - Durham vs Surrey

Durham will clash with Surrey in the first quarterfinal of the 2024 T20 Blast at the Oval on Tuesday. Durham finished fourth in the North group with 7 wins and 6 losses from 14 matches whereas Surrey finished at the top in the South Group with 9 wins and 3 defeats in 14 matches. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – 2024 T20 Blast Quarterfinal - Durham vs Surrey(Getty Images)

LAST 5 MATCHES

DURHAM: L L W L W

SURREY: W L W W L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR DURHAM AND SURREY

DURHAM likely XI

Batters: Graham Clark, Alex Lees, David Bedingham, Ben Stokes

Allrounders: Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Colin Ackermann

Wicketkeeper: Oliver Robinson

Bowlers: Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson

SURREY likely XI

Batters: Dan Lawrence, Laurie Evans

Allrounders: Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Sean Abbott, Will Jacks

Wicketkeeper: Rory Burns

Bowlers: Spencer Johnson, Gus Atkinson, Tom Curran

Statistical Performance (Durham)

1. BEN RAINE

Ben Raine is the leading wicket-taker for Durham this season with 20 dismissals in just 13 innings.

BEN RAINE IN 2024 T20 BLAST

INNINGS - 13

WICKETS - 20

STRIKE RATE – 12.7

ECONOMY - 7.74

AVERAGE - 16.4

2. NATHAN SOWTER

Nathan Sowter is the second-highest wicket-taker for Durham this season with 19 wickets in 13 matches.

NATHAN SOWTER IN 2024 T20 BLAST

INNINGS - 13

WICKETS - 19

STRIKE RATE - 14.21

ECONOMY - 6.35

AVERAGE - 15.05

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Durham)

1. CALLUM PARKINSON

Callum Parkinson has been in terrific wicket-taking form this year and bagged 16 wickets in 13 matches at a strike rate of 16.8. He has also been very restrictive with an economy rate of 7.7.

2. DAVID BEDINGHAM

David Bedingham has been in devastating form for Durham this season with an aggregate of 225 runs in 6 innings at an average of 37.5 and strike rate of 163 including two fifties.

Statistical Performance (Surrey)

1. SEAN ABBOTT

Sean Abbott has been the standout bowler for Surrey with 15 wickets from 8 matches this season. He has also been very restrictive with an economy of 7.93.

SEAN ABBOTT IN 2024 T20 BLAST

INNINGS - 8

WICKETS - 15

STRIKE RATE - 12

ECONOMY - 7.93

AVERAGE - 15.86

2. TOM CURRAN

Tom Curran is the second-highest wicket-taker for Surrey this season with 14 wickets in six appearances. He has also been very economical and conceded just 7.42 runs per over.

TOM CURRAN IN 2024 T20 BLAST

INNINGS - 6

WICKETS - 14

STRIKE RATE – 9

ECONOMY - 7.42

AVERAGE - 11.14

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Surrey)

1. WILL JACKS

Will Jacks powered Surrey to the quarter-final with a smashing 86 off 46 deliveries against Essex a Chelmsford in July and will be the trump card at the top of the order. Jacks has a great IPL season this year.

2. LAURIE EVANS

Laurie Evans has a strike rate of 150.6 this season and will be key at number 3 for Surrey.

Venue and Pitch

The Oval in London has hosted 27 matches in the T20 Blast since 2021 with the side chasing winning 16 of these encounters. Remarkably, the team winning the toss has elected to chase 26 times! The team which has won the toss has a winning probability of 57.7%.

The average total batting first is 169/7 while the average total chasing is 156/6. While the pacers have accounted for 70% wickets at the venue, the spinners have also fared well. In fact, they have the same bowling average of 27 as the pacers while being more restrictive.

MATCH PREDICTION

Surrey start favourites as they will be playing at home and have a stronger batting and bowling unit. Surrey has a 70% chance of winning.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Rory Burns

Batters: Laurie Evans, Ben Stokes

Allrounders: Ben Raine, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Sean Abbott (C)

Bowlers: Spencer Johnson, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter (VC), Callum Parkinson

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Alex Lees

BOWLER – Matthew Potts

ALL-ROUNDER – Jamie Overton