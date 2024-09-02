Fantasy 11 Prediction – 2024 T20 Blast Quarterfinal - Durham vs Surrey
Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – 2024 T20 Blast Quarterfinal - Durham vs Surrey
Durham will clash with Surrey in the first quarterfinal of the 2024 T20 Blast at the Oval on Tuesday. Durham finished fourth in the North group with 7 wins and 6 losses from 14 matches whereas Surrey finished at the top in the South Group with 9 wins and 3 defeats in 14 matches.
LAST 5 MATCHES
DURHAM: L L W L W
SURREY: W L W W L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR DURHAM AND SURREY
DURHAM likely XI
Batters: Graham Clark, Alex Lees, David Bedingham, Ben Stokes
Allrounders: Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Colin Ackermann
Wicketkeeper: Oliver Robinson
Bowlers: Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Callum Parkinson
SURREY likely XI
Batters: Dan Lawrence, Laurie Evans
Allrounders: Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Sean Abbott, Will Jacks
Wicketkeeper: Rory Burns
Bowlers: Spencer Johnson, Gus Atkinson, Tom Curran
Statistical Performance (Durham)
1. BEN RAINE
Ben Raine is the leading wicket-taker for Durham this season with 20 dismissals in just 13 innings.
BEN RAINE IN 2024 T20 BLAST
INNINGS - 13
WICKETS - 20
STRIKE RATE – 12.7
ECONOMY - 7.74
AVERAGE - 16.4
2. NATHAN SOWTER
Nathan Sowter is the second-highest wicket-taker for Durham this season with 19 wickets in 13 matches.
NATHAN SOWTER IN 2024 T20 BLAST
INNINGS - 13
WICKETS - 19
STRIKE RATE - 14.21
ECONOMY - 6.35
AVERAGE - 15.05
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Durham)
1. CALLUM PARKINSON
Callum Parkinson has been in terrific wicket-taking form this year and bagged 16 wickets in 13 matches at a strike rate of 16.8. He has also been very restrictive with an economy rate of 7.7.
2. DAVID BEDINGHAM
David Bedingham has been in devastating form for Durham this season with an aggregate of 225 runs in 6 innings at an average of 37.5 and strike rate of 163 including two fifties.
Statistical Performance (Surrey)
1. SEAN ABBOTT
Sean Abbott has been the standout bowler for Surrey with 15 wickets from 8 matches this season. He has also been very restrictive with an economy of 7.93.
SEAN ABBOTT IN 2024 T20 BLAST
INNINGS - 8
WICKETS - 15
STRIKE RATE - 12
ECONOMY - 7.93
AVERAGE - 15.86
2. TOM CURRAN
Tom Curran is the second-highest wicket-taker for Surrey this season with 14 wickets in six appearances. He has also been very economical and conceded just 7.42 runs per over.
TOM CURRAN IN 2024 T20 BLAST
INNINGS - 6
WICKETS - 14
STRIKE RATE – 9
ECONOMY - 7.42
AVERAGE - 11.14
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Surrey)
1. WILL JACKS
Will Jacks powered Surrey to the quarter-final with a smashing 86 off 46 deliveries against Essex a Chelmsford in July and will be the trump card at the top of the order. Jacks has a great IPL season this year.
2. LAURIE EVANS
Laurie Evans has a strike rate of 150.6 this season and will be key at number 3 for Surrey.
Venue and Pitch
The Oval in London has hosted 27 matches in the T20 Blast since 2021 with the side chasing winning 16 of these encounters. Remarkably, the team winning the toss has elected to chase 26 times! The team which has won the toss has a winning probability of 57.7%.
The average total batting first is 169/7 while the average total chasing is 156/6. While the pacers have accounted for 70% wickets at the venue, the spinners have also fared well. In fact, they have the same bowling average of 27 as the pacers while being more restrictive.
MATCH PREDICTION
Surrey start favourites as they will be playing at home and have a stronger batting and bowling unit. Surrey has a 70% chance of winning.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Rory Burns
Batters: Laurie Evans, Ben Stokes
Allrounders: Ben Raine, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Sean Abbott (C)
Bowlers: Spencer Johnson, Tom Curran, Nathan Sowter (VC), Callum Parkinson
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Alex Lees
BOWLER – Matthew Potts
ALL-ROUNDER – Jamie Overton