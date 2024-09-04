Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 – Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, the newcomers in the Caribbean Premier League 2024, are still searching for their first victory after four matches. Desperation runs high as they look to turn their campaign around on home turf. Meanwhile, the Trinbago Knight Riders, stacked with talent and experience, enter the clash as strong favourites. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 – Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders(AFP)

LAST 5 MATCHES

FALCONS: L L L L

TRINBAGO: W L W L W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BARBUDA FALCONS AND TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS

BARBUDA FALCONS likely XI

Batters: Justin Greaves, Fakhar Zaman

Allrounders: Imad Wasim, Chris Green, Roshon Primus, Shamar Springer

Wicketkeeper: Jewel Andrew, Sam Billings

Bowlers: Kofi James, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Amir

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS likely XI

Batters: Jason Roy, Shaqkere Parris, Keacy Carty, Kieron Pollard

Allrounders: Sunil Narine, Nathan Edward, Dwayne Bravo

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Bowlers: Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Terrance Hinds

Statistical Performance (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons)

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman playing in his debut CPL season, has scored 121 runs in four innings at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 130.10. He looks in good touch with the bat.

FAKHAR ZAMAN IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 4

RUNS - 121

AVERAGE – 30.25

STRIKE RATE – 130.10

50s/100s – 0/0

2. Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim has been a key bowler in CPL. Over 56 innings, he has taken 66 wickets with an impressive strike rate of 18.24, an economy rate of 6.24, and an average of 18.98.

IMAD WASIM IN CPL

INNINGS - 56

WICKETS - 66

STRIKE RATE – 18.24

ECONOMY RATE – 6.24

AVERAGE – 18.98

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons)

1. Jewel Andrew

Jewel Andrew is a hot pick for the Falcons in CPL 2024. In four innings, he has scored 123 runs at an impressive average of 41.00 and a strike rate of 128.12, including one fifty.

2. Roshon Primus

Roshon Primus is a key allrounder in the Falcons squad and has the ability to turn up with splendid performances with both bat and ball.

Statistical Performance (Trinbago Knight Riders)

1. Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran in the CPL has played 93 innings, scoring 2,040 runs at an average of 25.82 and a strike rate of 150.77, including 11 fifties and two centuries.

NICHOLAS POORAN IN CPL

INNINGS - 93

RUNS - 2040

AVERAGE – 25.82

STRIKE RATE – 150.77

50s/100s – 11/2

2. Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo has made his mark in the CPL with 128 wickets in 95 innings. His strike rate is 15.54, with an economy rate of 8.70 and an average of 22.55. He is the leading wicket-taker in CPL.

DWAYNE BRAVO IN CPL

INNINGS - 95

WICKETS - 128

STRIKE RATE – 15.54

ECONOMY RATE – 8.70

AVERAGE – 22.55

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Trinbago Knight Riders)

1. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is a hot pick for Trinbago, with 113 wickets in 105 CPL innings. He averages 19.73, with a strike rate of 15.54, and consistently delivers impactful performances with both bat and ball.

2. Keacy Carty

In Trinbago’s opening match this season, Carty played a fluent knock of 73 runs not out off 35 balls. In CPL, he has scored 200 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 140.84, including two fifties.

Team Head to Head

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Trinbago Knight Riders have never played a match against each other. This encounter would be their first fixture in CPL.

FALCONS V TRINBAGO - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 0

Falcons Won: 0

Trinbago Won: 0

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound, Antigua has hosted 10 matches in the Caribbean Premier League. The average first innings score in CPL at this venue is 147 and in the second innings it is 139. The highest score in the CPL at this venue is 179 and the lowest score is 76. The toss win to match win percentage is 70%.

MATCH PREDICTION

Trinbago Knight Riders will start as firm favourites against the Falcons and would have 85% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Jewel Andrew, Nicholas Pooran (C)

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Keacy Carty

Allrounders: Imad Wasim, Roshon Primus, Sunil Narine (VC), Dwayne Bravo

Bowlers: Waqar Salamkheil, Josh Little, Fabian Allen

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Jason Roy

BOWLER – Kofi James

ALL-ROUNDER – Chris Green