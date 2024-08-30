Fantasy 11 Prediction – Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 first semifinal – Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics
The Bengaluru Blasters, the undisputed leaders of this season's league stage, have their sights firmly set on the ultimate prize—the coveted Maharaja T20 Trophy. But standing in their way in Friday's first semifinal are the formidable Gulbarga Mystics, the inaugural champions who have clawed their way to the semis after a fourth-place finish in the league stage.
On paper, the Blasters are the favourites, riding high on their current form. Yet, it would be a big mistake to underestimate the Mystics. With their championship pedigree and knack for rising to the occasion, this clash promises to be anything but predictable.
LAST 5 MATCHES
BENGALURU BLASTERS: T W W W NR
GULBARGA MYSTICS: W W L L W
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR BENGALURU BLASTERS AND GULBARGA MYSTICS
BENGALURU BLASTERS likely XI
Batters: LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvan Raju, Aniruddha Joshi
Allrounders: Shikhar Shetty
Wicketkeeper: Niranjan Naik, Suraj Ahuja
Bowlers: Shubhang Hegde, Aditya Goyal, Santokh Singh, Lavish Kaushal
GULBARGA MYSTICS likely XI
Batters: Sourabh Muttur, R Smaran, Devdutt Padikkal
Allrounders: Praveen Dubey, Abhishek Prabhakar
Wicketkeeper: Luvnith Sisodia, BR Sharath
Statistical Performance (Bengaluru Blasters)
- Suraj Ahuja
Suraj Ahuja has been in fine form in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In eight innings, he has scored 278 runs at an impressive average of 39.71, and a remarkable strike rate of 170.55. He has also hit one fifty.
SURAJ AHUJA IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 8
RUNS - 278
AVERAGE – 39.71
STRIKE RATE – 170.55
50s/100s – 1/0
2. Lavish Kaushal
Lavish Kaushal has been one of the leading wicket-taker in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In nine innings, he has taken 14 wickets at an excellent strike rate of 14.14 and an economy rate of 7.54, maintaining an average of 17.78.
LAVISH KAUSHAL IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 9
WICKETS - 14
STRIKE RATE – 14.14
ECONOMY RATE – 7.54
AVERAGE – 17.78
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Bengaluru Blasters)
1. LR Chethan
LR Chethan has been a reliable performer for the Blasters in Maharaja 2024. In 9 innings, he has scored 289 runs at an average of 32.11, with a solid strike rate of 144.50, including two fifties. A hot pick for the team.
2. Shubhang Hegde
Shubhang Hegde has had a stellar Maharaja season with both bat and ball. His contributions has been crucial in Bengaluru Blasters’ campaign this season, where he scored 196 runs and claimed 11 wickets.
Statistical Performance (Gulbarga Mystics)
1. R Smaran
R Smaran has been a standout performer in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. Over eight innings, he has scored 292 runs at an impressive average of 48.66 and a strike rate of 148.97. He has notched up two fifties and a century.
R SMARAN IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 8
RUNS - 292
AVERAGE – 48.66
STRIKE RATE – 148.97
50s/100s – 2/1
2. Abhishek Prabhakar
Abhishek Prabhakar has been lethal with the ball in the Maharaja Trophy 2024. In six innings, he has claimed 14 wickets with an outstanding strike rate of 10.28 and an economy rate of 7.45.
ABHISHEK PRABHAKAR IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024
INNINGS - 6
WICKETS - 14
STRIKE RATE – 10.28
ECONOMY RATE – 7.45
AVERAGE – 12.78
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Gulbarga Mystics)
1. Vijaykumar Vyshak
Vijaykumar Vyshak has been a key player for the Mystics in Maharaja 2024. In eight innings, he has taken 11 wickets and has contributed with crucial runs with the bat too. In Mystics last match, he was the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.
2. Devdutt Padikkal
Devdutt Padikkal’s experience would be really crucial in the semifinal and Mystics would expect him to rise to the occasion. This season, he has scored 240 runs in 10 matches including a fifty.
Team Head to Head
Both teams have played five matches against each other in Maharaja T20 Trophy, with the Mystics winning thrice and Blasters twice.
BLASTERS V MYSTICS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Matches: 5
Blasters Won: 2
Mystics Won: 3
No Result: 0
Venue and Pitch
M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host all the matches of the 2024 season of Maharaja T20 Trophy. The average first innings score in the league matches at this venue is 168 and in the second innings it is 150. The highest score in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 is 228 and the lowest score is 51. Interestingly, in all the league matches this season, teams winning the toss have opted to field first.
MATCH PREDICTION
In head-to-head Gulbarga Mystics are just ahead but looking at current form in this season, Bengaluru Blasters are favourites in the first semifinal and have 70% chance to win the match.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Suraj Ahuja, Luvnith Sisodia
Batters: LR Chethan, R Smaran (C), Devdutt Padikkal
Allrounders: Abhishek Prabhakar (VC), Praveen Dubey
Bowlers: Lavish Kaushal, Shubhang Hegde, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Monish Reddy
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Mayank Agarwal
BOWLER – Rithesh Bhatkal
ALL-ROUNDER – Shikhar Shetty