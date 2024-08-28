Fantasy 11 Prediction – Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 – Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers

Gulbarga Mystics will clash with Hubli Tigers in Match 30 of the Maharaja T20 Trophy in Bengaluru on Thursday. It is the last group-stage match of the season. Both the teams have already qualified for the semi-final but still the match will assume significance given that they may well play each other in the knockouts. The Tigers are at number 2 on the table with 6 wins from 9 matches whereas the Mystics are at number 4 with four wins and as many losses from 9 matches. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 – Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers(Maharaja T20 Trophy)

NOTE: All stats updated till Match 26 of Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024

LAST 5 MATCHES

HUBLI TIGERS: L T L W L

GULBARGA MYSTICS: W W W L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR HUBLI TIGERS AND GULBARGA MYSTICS

Statistical Performance (Hubli Tigers)

1. KL SHRIJITH

Wicket-keeper batter, KL Shrijith is the highest run-getter for the Tigers this season with an aggregate of 229 runs in 8 matches at an average of 32.7.

KL SHRIJITH IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 8

RUNS - 229

AVERAGE – 32.7

STRIKE RATE – 126.5

50s/100s – 2/0

2. MANVANTH KUMAR

Manvanth Kumar is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 15 wickets at a strike rate of 10.66.

MANVANTH KUMAR IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 8

WICKETS - 15

STRIKE RATE – 10.66

ECONOMY RATE – 9.67

AVERAGE – 17.2

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Hubli Tigers)

1. LR KUMAR

LR Kumar is the second-highest wicket-taker of the season with 14 dismissals in 8 innings at a strike rate of 12 and average of 18.28.

2. Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey is a veteran T20 star who has scored 198 runs in 9 matches this season at an average of 33 and strike rate of 122.2.

Statistical Performance (Gulbarga Mystics)

1. ABHISHEK PRABHAKAR

Abhishek Prabhakar is the leading wicket-taker for the Mystics with 13 dismissals in just 5 matches at a strike rate of 9.23 and economy of 6.75 this season!

ABHISHEK PRABHAKAR IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 5

WICKETS - 13

STRIKE RATE – 9.23

ECONOMY RATE - 6.75

AVERAGE - 10.38

2. R SMARAN

R Smaran is the highest run-scorer for the Mystics with an aggregate of 292 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of close to 149 with one ton and two fifties this season.

R SMARAN IN MAHARAJA TROPHY 2024

INNINGS - 8

RUNS - 292

AVERAGE – 48.66

STRIKE RATE – 148.97

50/100 – 2/1

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Gulbarga Mystics)

1. DEVDUTT PADIKKAL

Devdutt Padikkal has scored 240 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 138.7 in the competition.

2. LUVNITH SISODIA

Wicket-keeper batter, Luvnith Sisodia is the second-highest run-getter for the Mystics this season with an aggregate of 263 runs in 9 innings at an average of 32.9 and strike rate of 134.9.

Team Head to Head

The Tigers and the Mystics have played each other 5 times in the Maharaja T20 League with the Tigers having a 3-2 edge. The Tigers defeated the Mystics by six wickets in their first fixture this season.

Venue and Pitch

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host all the matches of the 2024 season of Maharaja T20 Trophy. The average first innings score at this venue so far in the season is 165 and in the second innings it is 144. The highest score in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 so far at this venue is 226 and the lowest score is 51. The probability of winning the match after winning the toss is 60%. Teams chasing have an advantage at the venue this season and have won 14 matches. Not surprising then that the captain who has won the toss has elected to chase in all the 26 matches thus far!

MATCH PREDICTION

Hubli Tigers start favourites and have a 70% chance of winning the match. They have a very strong bowling unit.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeepers: KL Shrijith, LS Sisodia

Batters: Devdutt Padikkal, Smaran R, Manish Pandey

Allrounders: Praveen Dubey, Abhishek Prabhakar (C), Manvanth Kumar L, LR Kumar (VC)

Bowlers: Vyshak Vijaykumar, KC Cariappa

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Mohammad Taha

BOWLER – Prithviraj Shekawat

ALL-ROUNDER – Yashovardhan Parantap