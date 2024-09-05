Australia and Scotland will clash in the second T20 International at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh on Friday. Australia had a convincing seven-wicket victory over Scotland in the first T20I and would be again favourites to win the second fixture and seal the series. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – Australia vs Scotland, 2nd T20I(Getty Images)

LAST 5 MATCHES

SCOTLAND: NR W W L L

AUSTRALIA: W W L L W

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR SCOTLAND AND AUSTRALIA

SCOTLAND likely XI

Batters: Ollie Hairs, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington

Allrounders: Michael Leask, Jack Jarvis

Wicketkeeper: George Munsey, Matthew Cross

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Charlie Cassell, Jasper Davidson, Brad Wheal

AUSTRALIA likely XI

Batters: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim David

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith

Statistical Performance (Scotland)

George Munsey

George Munsey has been a consistent performer in T20 internationals. In 70 innings, he has scored 2034 runs at an average of 31.29 and a strike rate of 143.74, including 11 fifties and two centuries.

GEORGE MUNSEY IN T20Is

INNINGS - 70

RUNS - 2034

AVERAGE – 31.29

STRIKE RATE – 143.74

50s/100s – 11/2

2. Mark Watt

Mark Watt has been impressive with the ball in T20 internationals. In 65 innings, he has taken 82 wickets at a strike rate of 17.2, an economy rate of just 6.88, and a bowling average of 19.73.

MARK WATT IN T20Is

INNINGS - 65

WICKETS - 82

STRIKE RATE – 17.2

ECONOMY RATE – 6.88

AVERAGE – 19.73

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Scotland)

1. Matthew Cross

Matthew Cross is a hot pick for Scotland in T20Is. With 63 innings under his belt, he has scored 1243 runs at an average of 23.45 and a strike rate of 116.60, along with five half-centuries.

2. Richie Berrington

Richie Berrington, the Scotland captain, is a key batter in the top-order. In T20Is, he has scored 2217 runs in 95 matches which includes 10 fifties and one century.

Statistical Performance (Australia)

1. Travis Head

Travis Head, in T20 internationals, has scored 991 runs in 33 innings, averaging 34.17 with a strike rate of 156.80. He’s hit 4 fifties, showcasing his powerful batting top of the order. In the first match of the series against scotland, Head scored 80 off 25 balls.

TRAVIS HEAD IN T20Is

INNINGS - 33

RUNS - 991

AVERAGE – 34.17

STRIKE RATE – 156.80

50s/100s – 4/0

2. Sean Abbott

Sean Abbott has picked 18 wickets in 16 innings in T20Is. He has a strike rate of 15.9, an economy rate of 9.15, and a bowling average of 24.33. In the first match of the series against Scotland, he took three wickets.

SEAN ABBOTT IN T20Is

INNINGS - 16

WICKETS - 18

STRIKE RATE – 15.9

ECONOMY RATE – 9.15

AVERAGE – 24.33

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Australia)

1. Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa is an automatic selection in the T20I format because of his skills and ability to pick wickets. In the last match he claimed two wickets.

2. Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh at No.3 is a key batter for Australia in the T20 format and in the first T20I against Scotland, he played a fluent knock of 39 off 12 balls.

Team Head to Head

Both teams have played in two T20Is against each other where Australia have beaten Scotland twice.

SCOTLAND V AUSTRALIA - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 2

Australia Won: 2

Scotland Won: 0

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

The Grange Cricket Club Ground at Edinburgh has hosted 25 T20 Internationals. The average first innings score in T20Is at this venue is 169 and in the second innings it is 137. The highest score in T20Is at this venue is 254 and the lowest score is 82. The toss win to match win percentage is 52%.

MATCH PREDICTION

Australia with the players in their lineup and experience are firm favourites in the second T20I against Scotland. They have 90% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: George Munsey, Matthew Cross

Batters: Travis Head (C), Mitchell Marsh, Richie Berrington

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Michael Leask

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Sean Abbott (VC), Adam Zampa

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Tim David

BOWLER – Xavier Bartlett

ALL-ROUNDER – Jack Jarvis