Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 – St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 – St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have lost five matches out of six and are placed at the bottom of the CPL 2024 points table with two points only, and on Friday they run into St Lucia Kings at their home ground, who have won two matches out of four matches they have played so far.
LAST 5 MATCHES
KINGS: L W W L L
PATRIOTS: L L L L L
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR ST LUCIA KINGS AND ST KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS
ST LUCIA KINGS likely XI
Batters: Faf du Plessis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Aaron Jones
Allrounders: Shadrack Descarte, Roston Chase, Khari Campbell
Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert
Bowlers: Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad
NEVIS PATRIOTS likely XI
Batters: Evin Lewis, Rilee Rossouw, Mikyle Louis
Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dominic Drakes, Josh Clarkson
Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher
Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Ashmead Nedd, Anrich Nortje
Statistical Performance (St Lucia Kings)
- Roston Chase
Roston Chase has been a consistent performer in the CPL. In 45 innings, he has scored 1,041 runs at an impressive average of 31.54 and a strike rate of 126.95. He has scored eight fifties and has chipped in wickets too in the tournament.
ROSTON CHASE IN CPL
INNINGS - 45
RUNS - 1041
AVERAGE – 31.54
STRIKE RATE – 126.95
50s/100s – 8/0
2. Noor Ahmad
Noor Ahmad has been exceptional in CPL 2024. In just four innings, he has taken eight wickets at a strike rate of 12.00, and an economy rate of 5.93, and an outstanding average of 11.87.
NOOR AHMAD IN CPL 2024
INNINGS - 4
WICKETS - 8
STRIKE RATE – 12.00
ECONOMY RATE – 5.93
AVERAGE – 11.87
Players Who Can Make a Difference (St Lucia Kings)
1. Tim Seifert
Tim Seifert in four innings, he has scored 113 runs at an impressive average of 37.66 and an impressive strike rate of 194.82, including one fifty.
2. Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Bhanauka Rajapaksa is a key batter in T20 cricket and has the ability to play the big shots. In CPL, the Sri Lankan has scored 254 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 142.69, including two fifties.
Statistical Performance (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)
1. Mikyle Louis
Mikyle Louis has made a strong impact in CPL 2024, scoring 180 runs in four innings at an average of 45.00 and a strike rate of 156.52. His two half-centuries demonstrate his explosive batting ability.
MIKYLE LOUIS IN CPL 2024
INNINGS - 4
RUNS - 180
AVERAGE – 45.00
STRIKE RATE – 156.52
50s/100s – 2/0
2. Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga has been impactful in CPL 2024, picking up five wickets in just two innings. With a strike rate of 9.60, an economy rate of 6.12, and an average of 9.80, he is proving to be a game-changer for his team.
WANINDU HASARANGA IN CPL 2024
INNINGS - 2
WICKETS - 5
STRIKE RATE – 9.60
ECONOMY RATE – 6.12
AVERAGE – 9.80
Players Who Can Make a Difference (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)
1. Anrich Nortje
Anrich Nortje is a hot pick for the Patriots in CPL 2024. In six innings, he has taken 10 wickets at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of 14.40, consistently delivering for his team.
2. Kyle Mayers
Kyle Mayers has contributed really well for the team’s cause in this season of the CPL. He has scored runs top of the order for the Patriots and has also chipped in with wickets.
Team Head to Head
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Kings have played four matches against each other, with the Kings winning three games and Patriots one.
ROYALS V FALCONS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
Matches: 4
Kings Won: 3
Patriots Won: 1
No Result: 0
Venue and Pitch
Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium at Gros Islet in St Lucia has hosted 10 CPL matches in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The average first innings score in these two editions at this venue is 170 and in the second innings it is 141. The highest score in CPL in these two seasons at this venue is 201 and the lowest score is 51. The toss win to match win percentage is 50%.
MATCH PREDICTION
St Lucia Kings would be favourites in the match against the Patriots because of home conditions. They have 80% chance to win the match.
Fantasy XI
Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert, Andre Fletcher
Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mikyle Louis, Evin Lewis
Allrounders: Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Wanindu Hasaranga (C)
Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Anrich Nortje (VC), Veerasammy Permaul
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Faf du Plessis
BOWLER – Alzarri Joseph
ALL-ROUNDER – Josh Clarkson