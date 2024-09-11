Fantasy 11 Prediction – CPL 2024 – St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have lost five matches out of six and are placed at the bottom of the CPL 2024 points table with two points only, and on Friday they run into St Lucia Kings at their home ground, who have won two matches out of four matches they have played so far. Fantasy 11 Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis – CPL 2024 – St Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots(Getty Images)

LAST 5 MATCHES

KINGS: L W W L L

PATRIOTS: L L L L L

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR ST LUCIA KINGS AND ST KITTS AND NEVIS PATRIOTS

ST LUCIA KINGS likely XI

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Aaron Jones

Allrounders: Shadrack Descarte, Roston Chase, Khari Campbell

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert

Bowlers: Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

NEVIS PATRIOTS likely XI

Batters: Evin Lewis, Rilee Rossouw, Mikyle Louis

Allrounders: Kyle Mayers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dominic Drakes, Josh Clarkson

Wicketkeeper: Andre Fletcher

Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Ashmead Nedd, Anrich Nortje

Statistical Performance (St Lucia Kings)

Roston Chase

Roston Chase has been a consistent performer in the CPL. In 45 innings, he has scored 1,041 runs at an impressive average of 31.54 and a strike rate of 126.95. He has scored eight fifties and has chipped in wickets too in the tournament.

ROSTON CHASE IN CPL

INNINGS - 45

RUNS - 1041

AVERAGE – 31.54

STRIKE RATE – 126.95

50s/100s – 8/0

2. Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad has been exceptional in CPL 2024. In just four innings, he has taken eight wickets at a strike rate of 12.00, and an economy rate of 5.93, and an outstanding average of 11.87.

NOOR AHMAD IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 4

WICKETS - 8

STRIKE RATE – 12.00

ECONOMY RATE – 5.93

AVERAGE – 11.87

Players Who Can Make a Difference (St Lucia Kings)

1. Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert in four innings, he has scored 113 runs at an impressive average of 37.66 and an impressive strike rate of 194.82, including one fifty.

2. Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bhanauka Rajapaksa is a key batter in T20 cricket and has the ability to play the big shots. In CPL, the Sri Lankan has scored 254 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 142.69, including two fifties.

Statistical Performance (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)

1. Mikyle Louis

Mikyle Louis has made a strong impact in CPL 2024, scoring 180 runs in four innings at an average of 45.00 and a strike rate of 156.52. His two half-centuries demonstrate his explosive batting ability.

MIKYLE LOUIS IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 4

RUNS - 180

AVERAGE – 45.00

STRIKE RATE – 156.52

50s/100s – 2/0

2. Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has been impactful in CPL 2024, picking up five wickets in just two innings. With a strike rate of 9.60, an economy rate of 6.12, and an average of 9.80, he is proving to be a game-changer for his team.

WANINDU HASARANGA IN CPL 2024

INNINGS - 2

WICKETS - 5

STRIKE RATE – 9.60

ECONOMY RATE – 6.12

AVERAGE – 9.80

Players Who Can Make a Difference (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots)

1. Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje is a hot pick for the Patriots in CPL 2024. In six innings, he has taken 10 wickets at an average of 21.40 and a strike rate of 14.40, consistently delivering for his team.

2. Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers has contributed really well for the team’s cause in this season of the CPL. He has scored runs top of the order for the Patriots and has also chipped in with wickets.

Team Head to Head

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Kings have played four matches against each other, with the Kings winning three games and Patriots one.

ROYALS V FALCONS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

Matches: 4

Kings Won: 3

Patriots Won: 1

No Result: 0

Venue and Pitch

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium at Gros Islet in St Lucia has hosted 10 CPL matches in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The average first innings score in these two editions at this venue is 170 and in the second innings it is 141. The highest score in CPL in these two seasons at this venue is 201 and the lowest score is 51. The toss win to match win percentage is 50%.

MATCH PREDICTION

St Lucia Kings would be favourites in the match against the Patriots because of home conditions. They have 80% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert, Andre Fletcher

Batters: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mikyle Louis, Evin Lewis

Allrounders: Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers, Wanindu Hasaranga (C)

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Anrich Nortje (VC), Veerasammy Permaul

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Faf du Plessis

BOWLER – Alzarri Joseph

ALL-ROUNDER – Josh Clarkson