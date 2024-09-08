The Alleppey Ripples take on Calicut Globstars in match 16 of the Kerala T20 Trophy. Both teams will enter this match with 2 wins and 2 losses from 4 matches each. The Ripples have lost two in a row after a strong start, getting folded for 95 in their previous match and conceding 218 in the match prior. Meanwhile, the Globstars have ticked along, and enter after a strong victory over Thrissur Titans. Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: ALLEPPEY RIPPLES vs CALICUT GLOBSTARS (Instagram)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

Alleppey Ripples: W W L L

Calicut Globstars: L W L W

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

Alleppey Ripples likely XI

Batters: Neel Sunny, Krishna Prasad, Akshay Chandran

Allrounders: Alfi Francis, Anand Joseph, Prasoon Prasad, Akshay-TK

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Azharuddeen, Ujwal Krishna-KU

Bowlers: Fazil Fanoos, Vinoop Manoharan

Calicut Globstars likely XI

Batters: Salman Nizar, Rohan Kunnummel

Allrounders: Akhil Scaria, Pallam Anfal, Abijith Praveen, Nikhil-M

Wicketkeeper: Ajnas-M, Sanjay Raj

Bowlers: Akhil Dev V, S Sivaraj, Ajith-V, Anthaf-PU

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (ALLEPPEY RIPPLES)

1. ANAND JOSEPH

Anand Joseph has 7 wickets in 3 matches, including figures of 4/7 two matches ago. He was slightly expensive in his last outing but is a wicket threat.

ANAND JOSEPH IN Kerala T20 Trophy 2024

INNINGS - 3

WICKETS - 7

STRIKE RATE – 11.57

ECONOMY RATE – 7.25

AVERAGE – 11.57

2. MOHAMMED AZHARUDDEEN

Mohammed Azharuddeen has been the leading man with bat for the Alleppey Ripples, and is the hot pick with his excellent strike rate and very healthy run-scoring ability at the top.

INNINGS: 4

RUNS: 149

AVERAGE: 37.25

STRIKE RATE: 156.84

50s/100s: 1/0

Players who can make a difference (ALLEPPEY RIPPLES)

1. Alfi Francis

Alfi Francis had a brisk 42*(22) and his power-hitting will be important if Alleppey want to bounce back from a difficult loss.

2. Fazil Fanoos

Bowler Fazil Fanoos has returned 7 wickets in the 4 matches in this tournament so far, and presents another wicket-taking threat for his team.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (CALICUT GLOBSTARS)

1. SALMAN NIZAR

Salman Nizar has been one of the best players in the tournament’s first portion, with three half-centuries in 4 matches. Averaging 95, Nizar is a key player for Calicut.

SALMAN NIZAR IN Kerala T20 Trophy 2024

INNINGS - 4

RUNS - 190

AVERAGE – 95

STRIKE RATE – 126.67

50s/100s – 3/0

2. AKHIL SCARIA

Bowler Akhil Scaria has been in excellent form, already taking 9 wickets in 4 matches with a four-fer and a three-fer included. He is the hot pick for Calicut.

INNINGS: 4

WICKETS: 9

STRIKE RATE: 9.33

ECONOMY RATE: 6.36

AVERAGE: 9.89

Players who can make a difference (CALICUT GLOBSTARS)

1. Ajnas M

Ajnas M has provided the impetus with bat for Calicut in the middle and death overs so far in the tournament. He has two half-centuries in the last 3 matches.

2. Pallam Anfal

Pallam Anfal has played an important finishing role for the Calicut Globstars, with flurries of runs at the death. He is also an all-round option.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

This is the first match between these teams.

VENUE AND PITCH

Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum is hosting all the matches in this year’s Kerala T20 Trophy. It hasn’t been a particularly high-scoring ground, with a first innings average of just 143, with runs not the easiest to come by. Teams prefer to chase at this venue, but there is a decent balance between setting and chasing on this pitch. Bowlers, both pace and spin, are likely to enjoy this surface.

MATCH PREDICTION

Alleppey Ripples are trending in the wrong direction with two heavy losses in the previous matches, and will be keen to stop the rot. Meanwhile, Calicut Globstars have put on strong showings throughout with a good stock of talent in their order. It’s difficult to see Alleppey reversing the momentum in this match against a strong opposition, making Calicut the favourites by 65%.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Salman Nizar (c), Akshay Chandran

Wicketkeepers: Mohammed Azharuddeen (vc), Ajnas-M

All-rounders: Akhil Scaria, Pallam Anfal, Alfi Francis, Anand Joseph

Bowlers: Anthaf-PU, Fazil Fanoos, Vinoop Manoharan

Backup players:

Batter: Rohan Kunnummel

Wicketkeeper: Ujwal Krishna-KU

All-rounder: Prasoon Prasad

Bowler: S Sivaraj