Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis, Max60, BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS vs GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS

Boca Raton Trailblazers will take on Grand Cayman Jaguars in match 5 of the Max60 tournament. With star batters on both sides and only 60 balls to make an impact, it promises to be a fast-paced and exciting game of cricket with plenty of twists and turns. Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis, Max60 2024, BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS vs GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS(Getty)

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS: N/A

GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS: N/A

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS likely XI

Batters: David Warner, Evin Lewis, Colin de Grandhomme, Jonty Jenner

Allrounders: Jermaine Baker, Matthew Calder, Beau Webster

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Bowlers: Peter Hatzoglou, Pat Brown, Romario Edwards

GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS likely XI

Batters: Alex Hales, Ramon Sealy, Patrick Heron

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Saif Zaib

Wicketkeeper: Robin Uthappa, Ben Dunk

Bowlers: Mitchell McClenagahan, Joshua Little, Logan van Beek, Jacob Lintott

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS)

1. DAVID WARNER

David Warner is one of the greatest batters of the modern day, and will be leading the Boca Raton team. He has a very impressive T20 record.

DAVID WARNER IN T20s

INNINGS - 384

RUNS - 12411

AVERAGE - 36.61

STRIKE RATE - 140.07

50/100 - 104/8

2. PETER HATZOGLOU

Spinner Peter Hatzoglou made a name for himself in the Big Bash, and this pitch might suit his skills.

PETER HATZOGLOU IN T20s

INNINGS - 61

WICKETS - 62

STRIKE RATE – 20.7

ECONOMY RATE – 7.99

AVERAGE – 27.62

Players who can make a difference (BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS)

1. Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis is a batter familiar with the Caribbean conditions, and is an aggressive opening batter who can singlehandedly win games in such a format.

2. Jonty Jenner

Jersey batter Jonty Jenner has a strong record in European cricket tournaments, and is capable of making an impact.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS)

1. ALEX HALES

Alex Hales is one of the most destructive batters in world cricket, and will enjoy the shortened version of the game where he can go all-out.

ALEX HALES IN T20s

INNINGS - 471

RUNS - 12987

AVERAGE – 29.65

STRIKE RATE – 145.34

50s/100s –82/6

2. JOSHUA LITTLE

Joshua Little of Ireland has been impressive on the international stage, and is an effective left-arm pacer in the shortest format of the game.

INNINGS - 128

WICKETS - 152

STRIKE RATE – 17.8

ECONOMY RATE – 7.66

AVERAGE – 22.73

Players who can make a difference (GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS)

1. Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa is an experienced veteran of the shortest formats, and should enjoy the conditions in this match. He is also very versatile, capable of batting throughout the order.

2. Sikandar Raza

Zimbabwe player Sikandar Raza is one of the most in-demand all-rounders in franchise cricket. His spin will be crucial on these pitches.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS WON GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS WON NO RESULT N/A

VENUE AND PITCH

There have only been T20s played at this stadium. However, all matches in Max60 will be played at this ground, which may lead to a tired track. The average first innings score in T20s in 117.

MATCH PREDICTION

In a format which gives batters the license to hit practically every ball, Boca Raton’s more aggressive batting lineup might make the difference. They have a 60% chance of winning.

FANTASY XI

Batters: David Warner (c), Alex Hales (vc), Evin Lewis, Jonty Jenner

Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa, Ben Dunk

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Joshua Little, Peter Hatzoglou, Logan van Beek, Mitchell McClenaghan

Backup players:

Batter: Colin de Grandhomme

All-rounder: Saif Zaib

Bowler: Pat Brown