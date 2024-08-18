Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis, Max60, BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS vs GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS
Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis, Max60 2024, BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS vs GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS
Boca Raton Trailblazers will take on Grand Cayman Jaguars in match 5 of the Max60 tournament. With star batters on both sides and only 60 balls to make an impact, it promises to be a fast-paced and exciting game of cricket with plenty of twists and turns.
LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS
BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS: N/A
GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS: N/A
LIKELY PLAYING XIs
BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS likely XI
Batters: David Warner, Evin Lewis, Colin de Grandhomme, Jonty Jenner
Allrounders: Jermaine Baker, Matthew Calder, Beau Webster
Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind
Bowlers: Peter Hatzoglou, Pat Brown, Romario Edwards
GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS likely XI
Batters: Alex Hales, Ramon Sealy, Patrick Heron
Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Saif Zaib
Wicketkeeper: Robin Uthappa, Ben Dunk
Bowlers: Mitchell McClenagahan, Joshua Little, Logan van Beek, Jacob Lintott
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS)
1. DAVID WARNER
David Warner is one of the greatest batters of the modern day, and will be leading the Boca Raton team. He has a very impressive T20 record.
DAVID WARNER IN T20s
INNINGS - 384
RUNS - 12411
AVERAGE - 36.61
STRIKE RATE - 140.07
50/100 - 104/8
2. PETER HATZOGLOU
Spinner Peter Hatzoglou made a name for himself in the Big Bash, and this pitch might suit his skills.
PETER HATZOGLOU IN T20s
INNINGS - 61
WICKETS - 62
STRIKE RATE – 20.7
ECONOMY RATE – 7.99
AVERAGE – 27.62
Players who can make a difference (BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS)
1. Evin Lewis
Evin Lewis is a batter familiar with the Caribbean conditions, and is an aggressive opening batter who can singlehandedly win games in such a format.
2. Jonty Jenner
Jersey batter Jonty Jenner has a strong record in European cricket tournaments, and is capable of making an impact.
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS)
1. ALEX HALES
Alex Hales is one of the most destructive batters in world cricket, and will enjoy the shortened version of the game where he can go all-out.
ALEX HALES IN T20s
INNINGS - 471
RUNS - 12987
AVERAGE – 29.65
STRIKE RATE – 145.34
50s/100s –82/6
2. JOSHUA LITTLE
Joshua Little of Ireland has been impressive on the international stage, and is an effective left-arm pacer in the shortest format of the game.
INNINGS - 128
WICKETS - 152
STRIKE RATE – 17.8
ECONOMY RATE – 7.66
AVERAGE – 22.73
Players who can make a difference (GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS)
1. Robin Uthappa
Robin Uthappa is an experienced veteran of the shortest formats, and should enjoy the conditions in this match. He is also very versatile, capable of batting throughout the order.
2. Sikandar Raza
Zimbabwe player Sikandar Raza is one of the most in-demand all-rounders in franchise cricket. His spin will be crucial on these pitches.
TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
|MATCHES
|BOCA RATON TRAILBLAZERS WON
|GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS WON
|NO RESULT
|N/A
VENUE AND PITCH
There have only been T20s played at this stadium. However, all matches in Max60 will be played at this ground, which may lead to a tired track. The average first innings score in T20s in 117.
MATCH PREDICTION
In a format which gives batters the license to hit practically every ball, Boca Raton’s more aggressive batting lineup might make the difference. They have a 60% chance of winning.
FANTASY XI
Batters: David Warner (c), Alex Hales (vc), Evin Lewis, Jonty Jenner
Wicketkeepers: Robin Uthappa, Ben Dunk
All-rounders: Sikandar Raza
Bowlers: Joshua Little, Peter Hatzoglou, Logan van Beek, Mitchell McClenaghan
Backup players:
Batter: Colin de Grandhomme
All-rounder: Saif Zaib
Bowler: Pat Brown