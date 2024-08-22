Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: WCPL 2024, TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS vs BARBADOS ROYALS(Getty)

The Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2024 kicked off with Barbados Royals narrowly winning their first match by one wicket. A short tournament where every result matters, the second match sees Royals return to action with a match against Trinbago Knight Riders at Brian Lara Stadium. Knight Riders won the inaugural season in 2022 but struggled last year, which Royals took advantage of by lifting the trophy.

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS: W L L W L

BARBADOS ROYALS: W W L W W

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS likely XI

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Kyshona Knight, Harshitha Samarawickrama

Allrounders: Deandra Dottin, Jess Jonassen, Jannillea Glasgow

Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight

Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Zaida James

BARBADOS ROYALS likely XI

Batters: Laura Harris, Shabika Gajnabi

Allrounders: Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph

Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams, Georgia Redmayne

Bowlers: Aaliyah Alleyne, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS)

1. JEMIMAH RODRIGUES

Jemimah Rodrigues will be joining Trinbago Knight Riders for her debut WCPL season, and will be one solution to their batting struggles from last season.

JEMIMAH RODRIGUES IN T20s

INNINGS - 87

RUNS - 2074

AVERAGE – 30.50

STRIKE RATE – 114.26

50s/100s – 11/0

2. DEANDRA DOTTIN

The vastly experienced captain of the Knight Riders, Deandra Dottin, will be responsible for powerful starts and is capable of contributing with ball as well.

DEANDRA DOTTIN IN WCPL

INNINGS - 6

RUNS - 207

AVERAGE – 34.50

STRIKE RATE – 111.29

50s/100s – 1/0

Players who can make a difference (TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS)

1. Jess Jonassen

Jess Jonassen has been a very effective bowler internationally and in franchise T20 cricket, and will be an important player for Knight Riders in her WCPL debut.

2. Anisa Mohammed

The experienced West Indies spinner will be an important part of the bowling lineup on a surface that will suit her skillset.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (BARBADOS ROYALS)

1. AMANDA-JADE WELLINGTON

Amanda-Jade Wellington is one of the premier strike bowlers in the world, and has excellent numbers in her time in the CPL with 10 wickets from 6 matches.

AMANDA-JADE WELLINGTON IN WCPL

INNINGS - 6

WICKETS - 10

STRIKE RATE – 14.40

ECONOMY RATE – 4.79

AVERAGE – 11.50

2. AALIYAH ALLEYNE

Aaliyah Alleyne took 3 wickets in the first match of the tournament, and looks to be a good match for the conditions in Tarouba so far.

AALIYAH ALLEYNE IN WCPL

INNINGS - 6

WICKETS - 4

STRIKE RATE – 22.50

ECONOMY RATE – 7.40

AVERAGE – 27.75

Players who can make a difference (BARBADOS ROYALS)

1. Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews played a crucial knock of 61*(58) in a tight chase against Guyana. Crucial in all aspects of the game, she will be Royals’ most important player.

2. Qiana Joseph

Quiana Joseph was impactful in the first match, scoring 24 very important runs and also contributing with two big wickets.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS WON BARBADOS ROYALS WON NO RESULT 4 3 1 0

VENUE AND PITCH

After hosting the last two matches of WCPL 2023, Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is set to host the entirety of the 2024 edition of the tournament. Teams have had better success chasing, with a great variety of scores in the 3 matches played at this venue in this tournament. The average first innings score is 120.

MATCH PREDICTION

Barbados Royals are the defending champions and won their opening match, but Knight Riders look to have made good additions to their team. It will be a tight and low-scoring match, but Trinbago will fancy their chances with slightly stronger batting. They have a 60% chance of winning.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris

Wicketkeepers: Kycia Knight, Georgia Redmayne

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin, Jess Jonassen, Qiana Joseph

Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shikha Pandey

Backup players:

Batter: Harshitha Samarawickrama

All-rounder: Jannillea Glasgow

Bowler: Shamilia Connell