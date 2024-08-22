Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis: WCPL 2024, TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS vs BARBADOS ROYALS
The Women’s Caribbean Premier League 2024 kicked off with Barbados Royals narrowly winning their first match by one wicket. A short tournament where every result matters, the second match sees Royals return to action with a match against Trinbago Knight Riders at Brian Lara Stadium. Knight Riders won the inaugural season in 2022 but struggled last year, which Royals took advantage of by lifting the trophy.
LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS
TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS: W L L W L
BARBADOS ROYALS: W W L W W
LIKELY PLAYING XIs
TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS likely XI
Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Kyshona Knight, Harshitha Samarawickrama
Allrounders: Deandra Dottin, Jess Jonassen, Jannillea Glasgow
Wicketkeeper: Kycia Knight
Bowlers: Shikha Pandey, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Zaida James
BARBADOS ROYALS likely XI
Batters: Laura Harris, Shabika Gajnabi
Allrounders: Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph
Wicketkeeper: Rashada Williams, Georgia Redmayne
Bowlers: Aaliyah Alleyne, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS)
1. JEMIMAH RODRIGUES
Jemimah Rodrigues will be joining Trinbago Knight Riders for her debut WCPL season, and will be one solution to their batting struggles from last season.
JEMIMAH RODRIGUES IN T20s
INNINGS - 87
RUNS - 2074
AVERAGE – 30.50
STRIKE RATE – 114.26
50s/100s – 11/0
2. DEANDRA DOTTIN
The vastly experienced captain of the Knight Riders, Deandra Dottin, will be responsible for powerful starts and is capable of contributing with ball as well.
DEANDRA DOTTIN IN WCPL
INNINGS - 6
RUNS - 207
AVERAGE – 34.50
STRIKE RATE – 111.29
50s/100s – 1/0
Players who can make a difference (TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS)
1. Jess Jonassen
Jess Jonassen has been a very effective bowler internationally and in franchise T20 cricket, and will be an important player for Knight Riders in her WCPL debut.
2. Anisa Mohammed
The experienced West Indies spinner will be an important part of the bowling lineup on a surface that will suit her skillset.
STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (BARBADOS ROYALS)
1. AMANDA-JADE WELLINGTON
Amanda-Jade Wellington is one of the premier strike bowlers in the world, and has excellent numbers in her time in the CPL with 10 wickets from 6 matches.
AMANDA-JADE WELLINGTON IN WCPL
INNINGS - 6
WICKETS - 10
STRIKE RATE – 14.40
ECONOMY RATE – 4.79
AVERAGE – 11.50
2. AALIYAH ALLEYNE
Aaliyah Alleyne took 3 wickets in the first match of the tournament, and looks to be a good match for the conditions in Tarouba so far.
AALIYAH ALLEYNE IN WCPL
INNINGS - 6
WICKETS - 4
STRIKE RATE – 22.50
ECONOMY RATE – 7.40
AVERAGE – 27.75
Players who can make a difference (BARBADOS ROYALS)
1. Hayley Matthews
Hayley Matthews played a crucial knock of 61*(58) in a tight chase against Guyana. Crucial in all aspects of the game, she will be Royals’ most important player.
2. Qiana Joseph
Quiana Joseph was impactful in the first match, scoring 24 very important runs and also contributing with two big wickets.
TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
|MATCHES
|TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS WON
|BARBADOS ROYALS WON
|NO RESULT
|4
|3
|1
|0
VENUE AND PITCH
After hosting the last two matches of WCPL 2023, Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is set to host the entirety of the 2024 edition of the tournament. Teams have had better success chasing, with a great variety of scores in the 3 matches played at this venue in this tournament. The average first innings score is 120.
MATCH PREDICTION
Barbados Royals are the defending champions and won their opening match, but Knight Riders look to have made good additions to their team. It will be a tight and low-scoring match, but Trinbago will fancy their chances with slightly stronger batting. They have a 60% chance of winning.
FANTASY XI
Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris
Wicketkeepers: Kycia Knight, Georgia Redmayne
All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Deandra Dottin, Jess Jonassen, Qiana Joseph
Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shikha Pandey
Backup players:
Batter: Harshitha Samarawickrama
All-rounder: Jannillea Glasgow
Bowler: Shamilia Connell