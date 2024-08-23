It is an all-important match in the Max60 tournament as the Miami Lions prepare to take on the Grand Cayman Jaguars. While Jaguars are in second place and guaranteed a spot in the playoff bracket, Lions are in the last qualification spot only one point ahead of Boca Raton Trailblazers. They have won their last two matches after 5 consecutive losses to open the season. Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue analysis, MIAMI LIONS vs GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS Max60(Max60 Instagram)

This is the last match of the group stage for both teams, and Lions will be desperate for a win to qualify for the next round.

LAST FIVE MATCHES RESULTS

MIAMI LIONS: L L L W W

GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS: W W L A W

LIKELY PLAYING XIs

MIAMI LIONS likely XI

Batters: Joe Burns, Jonathan Carter, Benjamin Manenti, Asghar Afghan

Allrounders: Ravi Bopara, Corey Anderson, Gerhard Erasmus

Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton

Bowlers: Conroy Wright, Sajad Ahmadzai, Anderson Phillip

GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS likely XI

Batters: Alex Hales, Ramon Sealy, Ross Whitely, Leonardo Julien

Allrounders: Saif Zaib, Terrance Hinds

Wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk

Bowlers: Mitchell McClenagahan, Joshua Little, Logan van Beek, Jake Lintott

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (MIAMI LIONS)

1. COREY ANDERSON

Corey Anderson has provided a punch with the bat in the middle order, and has been bowling for Miami Lions as well.

COREY ANDERSON IN THE MAX60

INNINGS - 7

RUNS - 117

AVERAGE – 19.50

STRIKE RATE – 164.79

50s/100s – 0/0

2. SAJAD AHMADZAI

Sajad Ahmadzai has a very respectable economy rate of 8.42 in a tournament which has been punishing for bowlers. He also has 7 wickets in 7 matches, with 2 in each of the last 3 games.

SAJAD AHMADZAI IN THE MAX60

INNINGS - 7

WICKETS - 7

STRIKE RATE – 10.29

ECONOMY RATE – 8.42

AVERAGE – 14.43

Players who can make a difference (MIAMI LIONS)

1. GERHARD ERASMUS

Gerhard Erasmus has been an all-round threat for Lions, contributing heavily with ball and bat. He has 5 wickets in the last 2 matches.

2. JONATHAN CARTER

Opener Jonathan Carter has been striking well at the top of the order for Miami Lions, with 52 runs in the last two matches.

STATISTICAL PERFORMANCE (GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS)

1. ALEX HALES

Alex Hales has an excellent strike-rate of 214.29, and has been responsible for quick starts for the Jaguars.

ALEX HALES IN THE MAX60

INNINGS - 5

RUNS - 105

AVERAGE – 35

STRIKE RATE – 214.29

50s/100s – 0/0

2. LOGAN VAN BEEK

Logan van Beek has been one of the leading wicket-takers in the tournament with 10 wickets from 6 matches, despite being slightly expensive.

LOGAN VAN BEEK IN THE MAX60

INNINGS - 6

WICKETS - 10

STRIKE RATE – 6.60

ECONOMY RATE – 12.73

AVERAGE – 14

Players who can make a difference (GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS)

1. BEN DUNK

Wicketkeeper-bat Ben Dunk has been scoring at an incredible rate of 230.19, and his six-hitting ability makes him a threat for the Jaguars.

2. SIKANDAR RAZA

Captain Sikandar Raza has been contributing well with the bat in the top order, and has bowled important overs with his off-spin as well, and is due some wickets.

TEAMS HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

MATCHES MIAMI LIONS WON GRAND CAYMAN JAGUARS WON NO RESULT 1 0 1 0

VENUE AND PITCH

In the 16 matches of the Max 60 so far this season, the teams have chosen to chase more often than not, but 9 out of 16 matches have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score is 105 in 10 overs.

MATCH PREDICTION

While Miami Lions have gotten the best out of themselves with their backs against the wall, it is difficult to look past the Grand Cayman Jaguars in this matchup. Having won their first encounter and in better form throughout the season, they are 70% favourites to go through.

FANTASY XI

Batters: Alex Hales, Ramon Sealy, Joe Burns, Jonathan Carter

Wicketkeepers: Ben Dunk

All-rounders: Corey Anderson, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Saif Zaib

Bowlers: Logan van Beek (vc), Sajad Ahmadzai, Joshua Little

Backup players:

Batter: Leonardo Julien

Wicketkeeper: Chadwick Walton

All-rounder: Terrance Hinds

Bowler: Conroy Wright