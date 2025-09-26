Farhan defends controversial ‘gunfire' celebration, says Kohli, Dhoni did the same; joins Rauf at ICC hearing: Report

Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf attended their ICC hearing, on Friday. The hearing took place due to BCCI's complaint against both Pakistan cricketers for provocative gestures during their 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 stage showdown. The Indian cricket board had also submitted video evidence in their complaint. Sahibzada Farhan reportedly used Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's examples for his 'gunfire' celebration.

Rauf made multiple gestures to fans in response to the constant 'Kohli, Kohli' chants from Indian spectators at the stadium. He frequently mimicked a fighter jet while fielding near the boundary ropes. He did the same when Sanju Samson was dismissed and displayed '6-0', a Pakistani propaganda act linked to the claim that six Indian Air Force aircraft were shot down during Operation Sindoor. The Pakistan pacer also had an altercation with India openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Sahibzada Farhan defends ‘gunfire’ celebration

Meanwhile, Farhan performed a ‘gunfire’ celebration after he got a half-century in the same match.

According to PTI, both players are likely to receive sanctions from ICC. Rauf is expected to be fined for abusive language and aggressive gestures during the Super 4 match. Meanwhile, Farhan pleaded not guilty, and reportedly said that his gunfire celebration is traditional in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe.

Meanwhile, according to a India Today report, Farhan also used examples of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, who have used similar gun-like gestures during celebrations.

On Thursday, India captain Suryakumar Yadav attended his ICC hearing after PCB lodged a complaint. According to reports, match referee Richie Richardson informed the Indian team that he received two official reports from the PCB regarding the India skipper's post-match presentation speech and press conference remarks after the group stage match vs Pakistan.

The India vs Pakistan have been filled with controversies during the ongoing tournament, and both sides are set to face each other again, in the final. The handshake row has been the biggest, with the Indian team not doing the customary handshakes with Pakistan.