Search Search
Friday, Sept 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Farhan defends controversial ‘gunfire' celebration, says Kohli, Dhoni did the same; joins Rauf at ICC hearing: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 04:39 pm IST

Sahibzada Farhan performed a 'gunfire' celebration after he got a half-century against India in their Super Four match fixture.

Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf attended their ICC hearing, on Friday. The hearing took place due to BCCI's complaint against both Pakistan cricketers for provocative gestures during their 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 stage showdown. The Indian cricket board had also submitted video evidence in their complaint.

Sahibzada Farhan reportedly used Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's examples for his 'gunfire' celebration.
Sahibzada Farhan reportedly used Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni's examples for his 'gunfire' celebration.

Rauf made multiple gestures to fans in response to the constant 'Kohli, Kohli' chants from Indian spectators at the stadium. He frequently mimicked a fighter jet while fielding near the boundary ropes. He did the same when Sanju Samson was dismissed and displayed '6-0', a Pakistani propaganda act linked to the claim that six Indian Air Force aircraft were shot down during Operation Sindoor. The Pakistan pacer also had an altercation with India openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav receives ultimatum by ICC for crossing the line, final decision to be given on…

Sahibzada Farhan defends ‘gunfire’ celebration

Meanwhile, Farhan performed a ‘gunfire’ celebration after he got a half-century in the same match.

According to PTI, both players are likely to receive sanctions from ICC. Rauf is expected to be fined for abusive language and aggressive gestures during the Super 4 match. Meanwhile, Farhan pleaded not guilty, and reportedly said that his gunfire celebration is traditional in his ethnic Pakhtun tribe.

Meanwhile, according to a India Today report, Farhan also used examples of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, who have used similar gun-like gestures during celebrations.

On Thursday, India captain Suryakumar Yadav attended his ICC hearing after PCB lodged a complaint. According to reports, match referee Richie Richardson informed the Indian team that he received two official reports from the PCB regarding the India skipper's post-match presentation speech and press conference remarks after the group stage match vs Pakistan.

The India vs Pakistan have been filled with controversies during the ongoing tournament, and both sides are set to face each other again, in the final. The handshake row has been the biggest, with the Indian team not doing the customary handshakes with Pakistan.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Sri Lanka Live
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Sri Lanka Live
News / Cricket News / Farhan defends controversial ‘gunfire' celebration, says Kohli, Dhoni did the same; joins Rauf at ICC hearing: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On