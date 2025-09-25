Suryakumar Yadav receives ultimatum by ICC for crossing the line, final decision to be given on…

Caught in the middle of a controversy, India captain Suryakumar Yadav attended the International Cricket Council's (ICC) hearing on Thursday. The hearing took place after match referee Richie Richardson reportedly sent an email to the Indian team management in which he informed them that he received two official reports from the PCB regarding the MI star's post-match presentation speech and press conference remarks after the group stage fixture vs Pakistan in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav speaks during a match.(AFP)

The ICC confirmed that it is reviewing the complaint, and a formal hearing also took place. Richardson heard Suryakumar's explanation and is expected to deliver his verdict on Friday. According to reports, Suryakumar attended the ICC hearing with BCCI COO Hemang Amin and Cricket Operations Manager Summer Mallapurkar.

Richardson will also listen to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and opener Sahibzada Farhan's explanations in relation to BCCI's lodged complaint regarding their controversial gestures during their Super Four stage fixture against India.

After India's win against Pakistan in the group stage, Suryakumar dedicated the win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. During the post-match presentation, he said, "Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity... Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery."

He also revealed that the Indian team followed BCCI and the government's instructions by avoiding post-match handshakes with the Pakistan players. India met Pakistan in the Super 4 stage too, and once again sealed a win. In the Super 4 fixture, Suryakumar didn't shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Agha during toss and there was no post-match handshakes between both teams.