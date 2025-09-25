Search Search
Thursday, Sept 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Suryakumar Yadav receives ultimatum by ICC for crossing the line, final decision to be given on…

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 25, 2025 09:36 pm IST

A formal ICC hearing took place on Thursday, which was attended by India skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Caught in the middle of a controversy, India captain Suryakumar Yadav attended the International Cricket Council's (ICC) hearing on Thursday. The hearing took place after match referee Richie Richardson reportedly sent an email to the Indian team management in which he informed them that he received two official reports from the PCB regarding the MI star's post-match presentation speech and press conference remarks after the group stage fixture vs Pakistan in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav speaks during a match.(AFP)
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav speaks during a match.(AFP)

The ICC confirmed that it is reviewing the complaint, and a formal hearing also took place. Richardson heard Suryakumar's explanation and is expected to deliver his verdict on Friday. According to reports, Suryakumar attended the ICC hearing with BCCI COO Hemang Amin and Cricket Operations Manager Summer Mallapurkar.

Also Read: BCCI breaks silence on Shreyas Iyer's hiatus from red-ball cricket: 'He told us of his decision to take a break for...'

Richardson will also listen to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and opener Sahibzada Farhan's explanations in relation to BCCI's lodged complaint regarding their controversial gestures during their Super Four stage fixture against India.

After India's win against Pakistan in the group stage, Suryakumar dedicated the win to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. During the post-match presentation, he said, "Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity... Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery."

He also revealed that the Indian team followed BCCI and the government's instructions by avoiding post-match handshakes with the Pakistan players. India met Pakistan in the Super 4 stage too, and once again sealed a win. In the Super 4 fixture, Suryakumar didn't shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Agha during toss and there was no post-match handshakes between both teams.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live
News / Cricket News / Suryakumar Yadav receives ultimatum by ICC for crossing the line, final decision to be given on…
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On