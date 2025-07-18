Farokh Engineer tells Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir to pick ‘right team to change history’: ‘If Plan A hasn’t worked…’

Legendary India cricketer Farokh Engineer stated that Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir should rethink their plans and make two crucial changes to pick the right team for the Manchester Test. He has asserted that India need to bring in Kuldeep Yadav in the side after missing that trick at Lord's. The leg-spinner has been warming the bench in this series as the team management has backed Washington Sundar over him for his all-round abilities. Sundar also justified the decision by playing a crucial knock with the bat at Edgbaston while claiming four wickets at Lord's in the second innings. India head coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Shubman Gill during a training session ahead of the fourth Test.(PTI)

Meanwhile, Kuldeep made his Test debut for India in 2017, yet has featured in only 13 matches since then—even though he has an impressive record of 56 wickets at a strike rate of 37.3.

Farokh has advised India to stick with Washington Sundar and instead drop fast-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to make way for Kuldeep in Manchester, where he believes that spin will come in handy.

"I’d bring in Kuldeep in place of an all-rounder like Nitish Reddy. Kuldeep could’ve made a difference in the previous Tests, where the conditions supported spin. Old Trafford also takes spin, and he could relieve pressure off Bumrah and Siraj. He’s a genuine spinner—a wrist spinner who turns the ball. Jadeja and Washington Sundar are more holding bowlers. Washington has done well—he’s a handy batsman and a great fielder, so I’d keep him," Engineer said on RevzSports.

‘Jasprit Bumrah must play’

Meanwhile, he has advised the team management to reinstate Sai Sudharsan in the batting order, noting that the left-hander was sidelined after just one Test appearance. Additionally, he also emphasised the importance of including Jasprit Bumrah in the lineup, especially after rumours circulated about plans to rest the fast bowler for the fourth Test.

"I would say pick the right team. That’s key. If Plan A hasn’t worked, go with Plan B. Bring in Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep. Bumrah must play. And maybe, just maybe, we’ll change history at Old Trafford. You never know—losing the toss might even be a blessing in disguise," he added.