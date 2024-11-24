'Felt strange, awkward back then...': Rahul Dravid reveals major difference after returning to IPL auction after 9 years

The mega auction for the 2025 Indian Premier League will take place across two days between November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Rahul Dravid, the legendary former Indian batter and T20 World Cup-winning coach, will make a return to the auction table after 8 years, as he returns to the Rajasthan Royals dugout. Rahul Dravid will coach the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025(IPL)

While Dravid couldn't lift the title in his first stint as coach of the Royals, he returns to the franchise as a world champion, having played a key role as the national team's coach in India's T20 WC triumph in June earlier this year. The Royals will hope for Dravid to end their long wait for a second title next year, and the former India captain will be crucial to the side's auction tactics on Sunday.

In a freewheeling chat with BCCI, Dravid opened up on returning to the auction table, highlighting the major differences from the last time he was a part of the event. Dravid stated that the teams have become more professional in terms of their organisation and processes.

“I haven’t attended an auction in a long time—about eight or nine years, to be precise. I remember being part of the first auction in 2008, and it felt strange and awkward back then. Over the years, teams have become more organized and prepared, and the process has become more professional,” Dravid said.

“While I wouldn’t say there are jitters, there’s certainly a level of excitement because you’re building a team. In our case, we’ve retained a strong core, so we’re a little more comfortable, but it’s important to think on your feet and adapt as surprises inevitably come up during the auction,” he said further.

Happy to be back at RR

Dravid further stated that he felt happy to return to the franchise that he captained, as well as coached in the past.

"I’m really happy to be back with Rajasthan Royals. I played three years of cricket here and was also a mentor/coach for a few years. It’s great to reconnect with old friends and contribute to the team’s growth. I’m looking forward to the auction, meeting the new players, and the IPL, which is starting earlier this year," he added.